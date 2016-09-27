Martin Shkreli Is Auctioning Off a Chance to Hit Him in the Face

When Martin Shkreli isn’t playing Magic: The Gathering, bumping the latest Wu-Tang album alone, or serving as the muse for an off-Broadway musical, he’s apparently just waiting for someone to come hit him in the face, NBC4i reports.

This week the pharma bro—most notorious for hiking up the price on a life-saving drug used to treat conditions like HIV—tweeted about a new fundraising venture of his by asking people to bid for the opportunity to slap or punch him in the face.

I will auction one slap/punch in the face to benefit my friend Mike who passed away & leaves behind a young son who survived cancer. DM bids — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli)September 26, 2016

Just three house later, Shrkeli updated his followers on the highest bids made so far.

So far the two highest bidders to punch or slap me in the face are for $78,000 and $25,500. Let me know! — Martin Shkreli (@MartinShkreli)September 26, 2016

Shkreli also added that he would match donations to help out his late friend’s family, and donors could even film the slap or punch if they’d like. So if you have a mean backhand and an extra $80K laying around, just send Shkreli a DM and place a bid. Who knows when you’ll get another chance to pay someone to punch him.

