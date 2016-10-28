Martin Shkreli Promises To Release That Wu-Tang Album He Bought If Trump Becomes President

In what can only be the latest part in a performance art piece centred on pushing insufferableness to its physical limits, self-styled pharma bro Martin Shkreli has pledged to make his entire collection of “unreleased” music available to the public should Donald Trump win the US election next month.



Shkreli, who bought the one existing copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s Once Upon A Time In Shaolin​ for $2 million late last year, and who, lest we forget, literally only rose to public prominence because his former company hiked up the price of an effective HIV drug by over 5000%, also claims to be in possession of unheard music by Nirvana and The Beatles. He has promised, through the unbreakable bond of tweeting, to release it all for free if Trump becomes president​.

Considering that the cross section of ‘people who want to hear the unreleased Wu-Tang album’ and ‘people who are willing to vote for Donald Trump’ is probably non-existent – like, maybe five people – I am unsure how useful of a vote-winning strategy this will be. However if the world is plunged into orange-hued oblivion come November 8, I guess it would be kinda comforting to have some new Nirvana jams to weep to.



Watch VICE’s interview with Shkreli here​.



