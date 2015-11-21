Martin Skrtel Scores on Devastating Half Volley

Martin Skrtel gave Liverpool a 4-1 lead over Manchester City courtesy of this crushing shot off a corner kick in the 81st minute. Adam Lallana sent the ball in and both Skrtel and Christian Benteke went after it. Benteke won the header, but it bounced to Skrtel who unleashed his right foot with as much concern for the ball as he has hair on his head.

Skrtel whipped his leg around so fast and hit the ball so hard he almost spun himself into the turf like a Looney Tunes character. Joe Hart was not expecting this at all and the ball was already past him when he actually dove for the save. Even manager Jurgen Klopp was surprised by Skrtel, who hasn’t scored since last December against Arsenal.

Videos by VICE

[NBC]