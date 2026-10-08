Marvel Cosmic Invasion Adds Two More Playable Characters on November 10

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is preparing to drop a huge DLC addition that brings two new playable characters to the brawler ahead of the upcoming Avengers Doomsday film release.

Marvel cosmic Invasion: The Siege of Castle Doom

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Marvel Cosmic Invasion launched in December 2025 and quickly became a fan-favorite in the emerging genre of modern brawlers that are heavily inspired by retro arcade games. The title boasts a big list of playable characters that is about to get even bigger.

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When the second DLC arrives next month, The Siege of Castle Doom is going to bring both Sue Storm’s Invisible Woman and Doctor Doom to the roster of playable characters. The tease reveals that The Fantastic Four’s most powerful member and their greatest adversary are joining the fight against Annihilus.

“In this second DLC, Invisible Woman and Doctor Doom head to MARVEL Cosmic Invasion, increasing the base game to 17 playable Super Heroes for an intergalactic adventure that will see them face off against the fearsome Annihilation Wave!”

The Siege of Castle Doom is launching on November 10 and a brand-new game mode will arrive alongside the two new Super Heroes.

Perhaps even more exciting than new playable characters is the confirmation that a new mode is arriving with the DLC, as well. The reveal trailer didn’t share any significant details about the new mode, so it’s unclear what players should expect at this point. So far, all we know is that the new mode will focus on Doctor Doom in some way.

The game is very replayable, so it will be interesting to see if this DLC helps bring a lot of lapsed players back into the title to explore the new mode and test out another run with the new characters.

Hopefully more details about the new mode arrive in the coming weeks before the game’s second DLC pack launches. Be sure to check back soon for lots more Cosmic Invasion and other Marvel news and updates.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is available now. The Siege of Castle Doom DLC releases November 10, 2026.