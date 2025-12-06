Marvel Cosmic Invasion Has a Hidden Marvel Rivals Easter Egg

Marvel Cosmic Invasion takes gamers all across the Marvel Universe and there are tons of references to both popular and obscure characters, locations, and items hidden throughout each of the levels.

Gamers who found themselves charmed by Jeff the Land Shark in Marvel Rivals throughout the game’s first year may be excited to see the popular support character hiding out in one Cosmic Invasion’s early levels.

Jeff’s Marvel Cosmic Invasion Appearance

Screenshot: Marvel

The Jeff the Land Shark appearance happens when the heroes visit Lady Hellbender’s flying menagerie a few levels into the brawler. Fans of Marvel deep cuts may be aware that Lady Hellbender, also known as Monster Queen of Seknarf Nine, has a passion for collecting monsters and creatures that she feels are misunderstood or in danger.

Throughout the flying menagerie players can spot tons of Marvel monsters of varying sizes in the background. Gamers who take the time to focus on the background and investigate each tank will spot Jeff the Land Shark sitting happily in one of the containers. Unlike many of the other monsters who seem unhappy in captivity, Jeff the Land Shark is still sporting his trademark big grin.

Gamers who want to track down the Easter egg can find Marvel Cosmic Invasion now on Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The game is currently available via an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, as well.

Who is Jeff the Land Shark?

Screenshot: Marvel Rivals/YouTube

Although Jeff the Land Shark picked up a ton of popularity last year when he was featured on the Marvel Rivals roster of playable heroes, there are probably some comic and gaming fans who aren’t familiar with the adorable troublemaker.

In the grand scheme of the Marvel comics universe, Jeff is a pretty new character. The land shark made his first appearance in an issue of West Coast Avengers in 2018 and went on from there to be adopted by Gwenpool and make a few other appearances in comic books over the last seven years.

In Marvel Rivals, Jeff is a support character, which means that he is able heal, as well as swim around the map torturing enemy team’s with consistent damage. Jeff’s ultimate ability allows him to swallow up everyone near him on the map (healing allies and hurting enemies) and then spit them out wherever he would like. Experienced Jeff players often use this ability somewhere in reach of a cliff or ledge and are then able to rack up multiple kills by spitting a whole group of enemies off the map.