Marvel Cosmic Invasion Reveals Brand-New Gameplay Mechanics for The Siege of Castle Doom

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is back with a huge update this November and The Siege of Doctor Doom is shaking things up with a handful of new gameplay experiences for players to dive into.

Reaching Doctor Doom Is A Challenge

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Fans of Marvel super heroes and arcade brawlers have likely already spent dozens of hours powering through the existing Marvel Cosmic Invasion campaign with its impressive cast of characters, but the adventure isn’t over yet.

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The arcade brawler is returning in early November with a big DLC themed around Doctor Doom. The Siege of Castle Doom drops November 10 and aims to expand the playable character roster and shake up the gameplay with a significant new addition.

As Doctor Doom’s brand new Cosmic Inductor charges up with energy to give him massive power, a Siege Gauge charges up each time the heroes get bested by enemies within the halls of Castle Doom. But every victory yields batteries charging up a Stabilizer, stalling Doom’s progress.

The philosophy behind the level design of the new mode was to create a great sense of navigation and surprise within the corridors of the Castle Doomstadt. The team aimed to create impactful moments that can reinvent themselves in new encounters, dangers and patterns that can become familiar after multiple runs without taking out the sense of adventure.

The Siege of Castle Doom has more than five times more encounters than the main game without the addition of the new events, traps and hazards that form the environmental challenges.

“But to progress through these dangerous halls, the players will have to carefully choose which direction to take by selecting themed doors.”

Equipment: Arms the player with a variety of special powers, whether they’re imposing force fields or devastating energy blasts.

Events: Leads the heroes to an arena where the rules are temporarily changed, potentially giving bonuses or penalties, depending on the outcome.

Heal: Gives your hero much needed healing.

Infinite: Power-up door where the player can be gifted infinite ammo or infinite focus.

Progression: Where your hero can collect a random amount of batteries that will fill Reed’s Stabilizer Gauge.

More details will arrive in the coming weeks when the big DLC arrives, but that should be enough to give players a taste of what is to come when Doctor Doom arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marvel Cosmic Invasion news and updates.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion is available now across consoles. The Siege of Castle Doom DLC arrives November 10.