‘Marvel Rivals’ Breastily Convinced Me to Jiggle My Way Back

I have no idea what an Emma Frost is or how she works. In fact, I actually uninstalled Marvel Rivals and haven’t touched it in about a month. But NetEase just convinced me to give the game another shot, in part because Emma Frost’s reveal trailer shows her jiggling all over the place.

No, I’m serious. The fan-service levels are off the charts. Watch Emma Frost bounce breastily and boobily below.

To quote one YouTube commenter: “NAHHH THE JIGGLE PHYSICS ON THE THIGHS IS CRAZYYY.” Although, my personal favorite reaction is from this gamer with a Walter White profile picture:

Screenshot: YouTube

Frost comes to Marvel Rivals as a Vanguard, making her the game’s second female tank (thank GOD). The trailer shows our upcoming Dommy Mommy knocking Iron Man out of the sky, chokeslamming Mister Fantastic (THANK GOD), and using her mind control ultimate to make her opponents kneel before her superior will. No, literally, her ult line is her shouting “Kneel, peasants!” while forcing enemies to walk over a ledge and die.

When Frost drops on April 11th, femdom hypnokink fans will need to catch their breath. They’ll be eating very, very good.

“the gooners at ‘marvel rivals’ HQ never fail to deliver”

Screenshot: NetEase

Now, I’m of two minds on Emma Frost’s reveal trailer. On the one hand, I’m starting to grow a little weary of the fan-service in the game. I love a bit of sex appeal, but this is a competitive multiplayer game based around Marvel superheroes. It’s purposefully designed to appeal to a wide age group, including young girls inspired by the game’s superheroines.

So, those skin-tight uniforms cupping Black Widow’s and Hela’s breasts like stainless steel cloches? At best, they’re distracting. At worst, the game’s various women start to feel like fap fuel built into a free-to-play multiplayer game for all ages. I’ve definitely had a hard time convincing some friends to play because the thirst factor in this game is just a little too high.

Frost’s jiggle physics alone will convince some female players to stay away. But then throw in the community’s reaction to her chokeslam? And how many people are calling her a Mommy Domme? Yeah, the comments aren’t helping Rivals’ case.

Step on me, Mommy

Screenshot: NetEase

On the other hand, I’m a lesbian. World cold and hard, girl pretty and soft. I literally started learning Invisible Woman because I saw her butt jiggle as Malice and thought, “Oh, damn, OK.” And I mean, Hela can step on me, and I’ll thank her for it. Don’t get me started on Magik either. God, please. I’m not talking about her in human form, by the way. Behold Darkchylde? Yes, I’ll behold her alright. And more.

So, when it comes to Emma Frost, I’ll admit it. I really want to hop into an inhouse and start chokeslamming my friends already. That’s right, I can be stepped on and step on people. A lot of my besties would thank me for it.

As far as games journalists go, I’m simply not beating the degen goonette allegations or whatever. Therefore, I will give Marvel Rivals a reinstall just to watch Emma Frost move in ways that make me feel illegal in 64 countries. Although, I do hope NetEase doesn’t just keep doubling down on sex appeal and nothing but sex appeal. The game is called Marvel Rivals, not Marvel Masturbators. I will be incredibly upset if all the new Vanguard mains are playing with one hand and throwing my ELO.