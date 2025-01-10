‘Marvel Rivals’ Crashes the Party by Patching Custom Skins in Latest Patch

Well, Marvel Rivals was fun while it lasted. Watching the Employee from Lethal Company kick ass as Iron Fist was bound to come to an end eventually. Is it because NetEase wants to make more money on skins? Could it be because people were getting a little too… creative with some of their mod choices? It’s not currently clear as to what caused this change, but NetEase has implemented a new system to check for modded skins. Sorry, Incredibly Thicc Venom; your time on this Earth was short, but we’ll always remember you.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

It’s Not Just Skins in ‘Marvel Rivals’; All Mods Are Currently Not working

Fans have been going wild with different forms of mods for Marvel Rivals. And it seems like NetEase is hoping to even the playing field. With the most recent update, a Hash Checking system breaks all currently supported mods. This rendered them all useless. At least, for now.

Videos by VICE

According to @X0XLEAK on X (formerly known as Twitter);

The latest Marvel Rivals update has introduced Asset hash checking. Due to this, Mods to NOT work anymore until a workaround is found.

So, this doesn’t only affect Cosmetic Mods, but also Performance Mods. Those running on less-than-stellar PCs may want to invest in an Xbox Series console or PlayStation 5. Especially since some characters are weaker on slower computers.

For those unfamiliar, Hash Checking is the game checking for modified program files. If it detects them, it will bypass them. So, for the foreseeable future, custom skins and other files will no longer be allowed in Marvel Rivals. And at this point, it’s hard to know if they’ll ever return. Since NetEase added this Hash Checker in, they’ll likely keep updating it to keep up with the viral social media posts about custom skins.

It almost feels like a situation where people may not want to talk about their custom skins if they get them working again. Because it’s only a matter of time until they go MIA once again. So, as much as we want to see Thicc Venom, you may need to keep it more hush-hush.