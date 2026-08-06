Marvel Rivals Dataminers May Have Uncovered a Major New Feature

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 is about to arrive and bring a new playable character and some huge balance changes to the game, but a new datamine has some insight into a future change that may also be on the way.

Marvel Rivals Datamine Uncovers Vehicles

Here's some gameplay of an upcoming vehicle system. It's unknown where these will appear, but I think it may be a Formula R racing game mode of some sort. (not sure) #MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/BB9Ztmmr7I — RivalsInfo (@RivalsInfo) August 6, 2026

The last few seasons have been very exciting for Marvel Rivals. The game has managed to maintain a healthy playerbase across platforms as it approaches its upcoming two year anniversary this December and there have been lots of additions and tweaks to keep the community engaged.

Videos by VICE

The latest season brought a total revamp of the game’s Team-Up mechanic that totally shifted the metagame and added a ton of additional utility power to every hero. The upcoming Season 9.5 launch is scheduled to bring The Hood to the game, along with new events and balance changes, but some dataminers believe that NetEase is also planning to bring player-controlled vehicles to the game at some point in the future.

The datamined assets and information, which were shared on social media by RivalsInfo, suggest that the team may be developing some kind of Formula R racing game mode. At this point, NetEase has not confirmed that feature and the news should definitely be taken with a grain of salt.

If vehicles do make their way to Marvel Rivals, it will be very interesting to see if they are implemented in just the social hubs or if a new dedicated game mode is added to put them to use. The game does like to experiment with limited-time events that feature unique and strange game modes, so it doesn’t seem outside the realm of possibility. A racing game mode doesn’t exactly fit in with the game’s overall theme or mechanics, but that hasn’t stopped NetEase from rolling out other experimental limited-time game modes, so it could still happen.

It’s also worth taking into account that the addition of vehicles and vehicle skins could give NetEase yet another category of microtransactions to add to the game’s shop. There are already skins, color variations, and accessories up for grabs in the in-game shop, so it certainly doesn’t seem out of the realm of possibilities that players will eventually be able to purchase vehicles and vehicle skins, as well.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more news and updates on Marvel Rivals as Season 9.5 kicks off.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.