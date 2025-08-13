Marvel Rivals Director Just Addressed Those ‘Gooner Game’ Allegations

The director for Marvel Rivals has defended the game’s use of risqué cosmetic skins in a recent interview. The NetEase developer shut down critics, claiming that the multiplayer is catering to a “gooner” audience.

Marvel Rivals Director Denies It’s a Gooner Game

Screenshot: NetEase

In an August 12 interview, Marvel Rivals director Guangyun Chen discussed a wide variety of topics about the online multiplayer. However, the developer gave an interesting response when asked about critics calling Marvel Rivals a “gooner” game. According to the NetEase creator, they are just staying faithful to the designs used in Marvel comic books.

Videos by VICE

“Our designs are based on classic comic book themes. This includes some very outstanding skins. We then take those classic comic designs and create more fashionable skins based on them to gain players’ appreciation. I am very grateful these designs have been well received by the majority of players.”

Screenshot: NetEase

Guangyun Chen also defended Marvel Rivals’ latest Krakoa Resort cosmetics, which included the viral the Thing “thong” skin. The game’s director explained that the swimsuit special bundles were an example of how the game incorporates storylines into its outfits.

The director is, of course, referencing Season 2’s Summer Special Event. Regardless, NetEase says the risqué skins are directly from Marvel comics, and players are genuinely appreciative of them.

Some Skins Won’t Be Available in the Future

Play video

Guangyun Chen also gave his stance on rare skins in Marvel Rivals and whether there would be cosmetics that never return. The NetEase director confirmed that while they are open to bringing back some outfits in future updates, there are a handful of skins that won’t ever be available again.

“Regarding Cyan Venom and Scarlet Witch, these two skins are a commitment to players from the Closed Alpha and Beta Test. They are exclusive skins for those who participated in these tests. These two specific skins will definitely not return to the shop. However, some limited-time skins, including Battle Pass skins, will come back at appropriate times. But the timing and frequency of these returns will have certain limits.”

So it sounds like players who miss out on the Summer Swimsuit Special skins will have a chance to get them in the future. Although based on the Marvel Rivals director’s reply, returning cosmetics will be incredibly rare. So if you really want the beachwear, you should probably jump on them now while you still can.

The Marvel Rivals Summer Special event will end on Friday, August 15, 2025.