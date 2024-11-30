‘Marvel Rivals’ Dropped a Hype Launch Trailer, Revealing the Final Roster Additions

NetEase Games decided to dominate the weekend with the most hype of launch trailers in Marvel Rivals! I’ve been saying it for a while now. Will it be the “Overwatch Slayer“? No! Every game that has ever said anything similar has mostly crashed and burned. But Marvel Rivals is cookin’ up something special, and my nerdy self is so ready to either crush folks or get rinsed with the biggest smile on my face!

The latest Marvel Rivals trailer showed off the game’s final roster additions! We’ve got Squirrel Girl, Wolverine, Black Widow, Cloak and Dagger, Iron Fist, and others all ready for Marvel-centric warfare! Also, the visuals for this game are so insane. Everyone looks incredible! So, I’m warning y’all: I’m going to try my best to be a threat out there. We’re assembling the Waypoint crew, and we’ll be looking for all the smoke.

Videos by VICE

If I end up being wrong, everyone can screenshot this article and laugh at me later. But Marvel Rivals, at some point in the middle of 2024, won me over and hasn’t let its foot off the gas since! Wait until they add Gambit! (I really like Gambit, okay? If that doesn’t excite you, we can’t be friends.)

‘marvel rivals’ shows off, closing in on its release day

“With the timestream on the brink of collapse, it’s time for our heroes to rise! From Tokyo 2099 to the Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda, Hydra Charteris Base, and Klyntar, Galacta has assembled more heroes to take on the ultimate challenge. Who will you choose as your main to save the Multiverse on December 6th?” the trailer’s description reads! Klyntar. I swear, if Knull is a Big Bad for one of the upcoming seasons? I’m going to lose it.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

This is one of those times where I’ll be miserable if a game doesn’t pop off. Rumbleverse ending was devastating, as are the current issues MultiVersus seems to be facing. This time, I’m so confident Marvel Rivals will go the distance. It’s a hero shooter plucked straight from my dreams, and honestly? I see myself sinking a disgusting amount of time into it!