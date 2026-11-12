Marvel Rivals Drops Full Season 11.0 Roadmap Ahead of Nightcrawler Release

Marvel Rivals players can jump into Season 11.0 starting November 13 and, in addition to the new playable hero, there’s a ton of content planned for the coming four weeks.

Marvel Rivals Season 11.0 Brings Nightcrawler, Rivals’ Day 2026, and New Costumes

Marvels Rivals players can test out another mutant tomorrow when Nightcrawler officially joins the roster of playable heroes with the arrival of Season 11.0. The first half of Season 11 is expected to last roughly one full month.

Videos by VICE

Season 11.5 will arrive on December 11, and likely deliver another addition to the roster, but there’s a lot to get through before that happens. The next four weeks will offer players the chance to complete a new battlepass and participate in a handful of new events. Additionally, lots of new costumes will be dropping in the game’s shop throughout the month.

Here is a full breakdown of everything announced on the Season 11.0 roadmap:

November 13 New Hero: Nightcrawler New Battlepass: The Incursion New costumes: Nightcrawler – Steadfast Swordsman Gambit – Versatile Valet The Hood – Astral Oblivion New Event: The Acts of Kurt Wagner New Accessory: Pickles Plus

November 20 New Event: Rivals’ Day 2026 New costumes: White Fox – Shining Moment Rocket Raccoon and Jeff the Land Shark – Gaming Life

November 27 New Map: Incursion Point The New Area of Time Square: Galactic Center New costumes: Loki – Shining Moment Scarlet Witch and Moon Knight – Gaming Life New Event: Van Dyne Idea Matrix

December 4 New costume: Magik and Storm – Shining Moment New costume Star-Lord – Gaming Life Human Torch – Incursion

December 11 Season 11.5



That should be just about everything that Rivals players need to know to prepare for the next four weeks of content. There are sure to be some surprises that show up in the shop and more details on Season 11.5 will arrive in a few weeks.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marvel Rivals news and updates as Season 11.0 arrives.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.