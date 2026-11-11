Marvel Rivals Expands Its X-Men Roster on November 13

Marvel Rivals is preparing to release its next season and add a new playable hero after a long two months without expanding the roster.

Nightcrawler Comes to Marvel Rivals November 13

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Marvel Rivals has stuck to a pretty aggressive schedule since launch and released an average of one new playable hero per month for most of the game’s lifetime. Last season was an exception, but this month players are once again getting a new hero to test out.

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Nightcrawler arrives later this week in Marvel Rivals and will appear as a new Strategist. As fans of the character might hope, it looks like Nightcrawler’s signature BAMF! power is on full display and a key component of his kit.

“A cloud of smoke – and the tide of battle turns! Kurt Wagner may wear the face of a demon, but his soul carries pure grace. When chaos threatens to swallow the field, Nightcrawler teleports in an instant to drag his team out of the dark and lead them straight to victory.

Players will be able to take control of Nightcrawler with the Season 11 launch on November 13 UTC. In addition to adding Nightcrawler, this update also features a huge list of changes and tweaks to other playable heroes. Competitive players in particular should take some time to read through the full patch notes and see how their strategies might be altered by the balance adjustments.

Marvel Rivals originally launched in December of 2024 and, despite a crowded marketplace, the game has found a dedicated and engaged audience. The title may not be the Overwatch killer than some people predicted it would be during its Season 0 and Season 1 peak, but it certainly seems to have staying power.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marvel Rivals news and updates as Season 11 arrives later this week.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.