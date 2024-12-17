‘Marvel Rivals’ Focuses on Jeff the Land Shark in Its First Seasonal Update

Jeff the Land Shark is the most adorable little creature players can find in Marvel Rivals. He’s also one of the most obnoxiously OP critters in any game ever. Well, it’s time to put on our Santa hats and celebrate, as Marvel Rivals is celebrating the cantankerous creature in a big way. That’s right; our first Seasonal Update focuses all on Jeff. He’s just so cute, but I want to throw him off of a cliff like he’s done to me so many times now.

Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival Brings Holiday Cheer to ‘Marvel Rivals’ on December 20, 2024

The Holidays always bring events to our favorite games, and it looks like Marvel Rivals will be no exception. Starting on December 20, 2024, players will have the opportunity to earn a free Jeff The Land Shark cosmetic. Alongside this free outfit, other Holiday-themed outfits can be purchased from the store. That’s not all, either. We can’t have a proper Holiday event without a new Game Mode, now can we?

We absolutely cannot, and that’s why ‘Jeff’s Winter Splash Festival’ exists. It’s all Jeff, all the time. 4v4 Jeff sounds like the new 1v1 Rust if you ask me. But honestly, I’m eager to check this one out. At least I don’t have to worry about the lack of a role queue here since we can’t choose anyone else but the adorable murder puppy anyway.

It’s always a joy getting to see what developers cook up during the Holiday season. Especially during this time of the year, it’s always something rather exciting. Even though I don’t play Groot much, I need to add that one to my collection, without a doubt. This kind of thing is what sets Marvel Rivals apart from the competition.

While at its core, it’s a fun hero shooter, it’s a great way for those unfamiliar with the genre to get… well, familiarized with it. It’s fun, free, and offers plenty of characters to jump into, while still looking and running fantastically. Just get ready to rage once Jeff throws you off a cliff. Little gremlin creature.