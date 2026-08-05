Marvel Rivals Full Season 9.5 Roadmap Revealed (And Season 10 Release Date)

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 is just days away and NetEase is ready to unveil the full roadmap for the character, events, and special store updates that are on the way in the coming weeks.

Screenshot: NetEase

Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 officially kicks off with the addition of The Hood as a playable character on August 7. Although The Hood appearing as a new Vanguard is the biggest addition, it’s far from the only change coming to the game in August.

Videos by VICE

The Hood’s arrival also comes with a ton of balance adjustments to other characters and a long list of events and special costume releases. From another round of swimsuits to X-Men ’97 inspired costumes, there’s a ton for players to check out ahead over the next handful of weeks.

Here is a full breakdown of everything that has been confirmed for Season 9.5:

August 7

New Hero: The Hood

New Event: Creed of Akkaba

Store Pyro Bundle: The Hood (Sinful Blackout) Iron Fist (Furious Flow) Moon Knight (Fist of Khonshu)

New Accessory: Madrecita Plush

August 14

New Costume: Marvel Rivals Swimsuit Special (Scarlet Witch, Magik, Storm)

Lady Loki Animation Customization

Custom Appearance: Black Widow (Aquatic Assassin) Ultimate Ability VFX

New Event: Krakoan Reels Vol 2

New Emote: Devil Dinosaur-Best Buddies

August 21

New Costume: Cyclops and Phoenix (Hellfire Gala) Daredevil (Attorney at Law)



August 28

New Costume: Peni Parker (Van Dyne Designs) Angela (Queen of Hel) Squirrel Girl (Clan Akkaba)



September 4

New Costume: X-Men ’97 Season 2 Collab Costume Ultron (Street Style)



September 11

Season 10.0

Marvel Rivals Season 9 was a very popular one thanks to the big Team-Up changes that totally revamped one of the game’s major systems. The totally changeds the metagame and even forced casual players to rethink their hero selections and master new and changed Team-Up abilities in every match, rather than just when their team-up anchor was present. It will be very interesting to see if the game can build on that momentum and keep the engaged community active once Season 9.5 arrives.

Very little is known about September’s Season 10.0 update at this point, but rumors and theories are sure to start arriving shortly after Season 9.5 officially launches. Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more Marvel Rivals news and updates.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.