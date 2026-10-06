Marvel Rivals Halloween Skins Revealed – Release Date & All 9 Characters

NetEase has revealed nine new Marvel Rivals Halloween skins as part of its Season 10.5 preview. From a Vampire King costume for Blade to witch-themed outfits for Black Cat and Invisible Woman, several heroes are getting spooky makeovers. Here are all the characters getting Halloween skins and what we know about their release dates.

All Marvel Rivals Halloween 2026 Skins

Screenshot: NetEase Games

The Marvel Rivals Season 10.5 Dev Vision video gave players their first look at this year’s Halloween costumes. The lineup includes nine characters, with outfits ranging from supernatural designs to Rocket Raccoon becoming the Trash King.

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Here is every character getting a Marvel Rivals Halloween skin in 2026:

Black Cat – Three Witches of Fate costume.

– Three Witches of Fate costume. Blade – Vampire King costume.

– Vampire King costume. Deadpool – Nurse-themed costume.

– Nurse-themed costume. Devil Dinosaur – Skele-Saurus costume.

– Skele-Saurus costume. Elsa Bloodstone – Midnight Monsters costume.

– Midnight Monsters costume. Invisible Woman – Three Witches of Fate costume.

– Three Witches of Fate costume. Mister Fantastic – Mister Malignant costume.

– Mister Malignant costume. Rocket Raccoon – Trash King costume.

– Trash King costume. Scarlet Witch – Halloween costume, with further details still to come.

Black Cat and Invisible Woman are both getting costumes from the Three Witches of Fate collection. Scarlet Witch is also included in the Halloween lineup, although the supplied preview details don’t specify the name of her outfit.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

Meanwhile, Mister Fantastic’s new Mister Malignant skin takes inspiration from Invisible Woman’s Malice persona. It’s an original costume that gives Reed Richards a darker look for the spooky season.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

Blade’s Vampire King outfit draws from his appearance in The Darkhold: Blade #1, published in 2021. Elsa Bloodstone is getting a costume from the Midnight Monsters collection, while Devil Dinosaur’s Skele-Saurus and Rocket Raccoon’s Trash King outfits round out some of the other reveals.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

Deadpool is also getting a nurse-themed skin. However, the full costume name and release details have yet to be announced.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

The Marvel Rivals Halloween festivities begin on Thursday, October 15, 2026, with the All Hallows’ Glow seasonal event. However, individual release dates for all nine Halloween skins have not yet been announced.

While October 15 is the first confirmed Halloween event date, players shouldn’t assume every costume will become available that day. Further release details for outfits such as Black Cat and Invisible Woman’s Three Witches of Fate skins are expected in the coming days.

Here are the announced Marvel Rivals Halloween event dates:

Halloween Event Release Date What to Expect All Hallows’ Glow Thursday, October 15, 2026 A seasonal event featuring exclusive costume and cosmetic rewards. Night of Illusions Thursday, October 29, 2026 An interactive puzzle featuring Mister Malignant.

Night of Illusions arrives just ahead of Halloween and puts Mister Fantastic’s sinister new persona at the center of a suspenseful interactive puzzle. Both events are part of the Halloween content previewed for Marvel Rivals Season 10.5.

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NetEase has not yet detailed which costumes will be event rewards, which will be sold in the shop, or how much the individual skins will cost. For a first look at the upcoming costumes, you can watch the official Season 10.5 Dev Vision video.