‘Marvel Rivals,’ Moon Knight, and Substance in Games Journalism

Right now, I’m 100% writing this to take advantage of what’s hopefully an inevitable surge of traffic for Marvel Rivals. But, here’s the thing: I’m horrendously honest about it. So, I’m going to be talking about the Moon Knight reveal in a second, but this truthfully extends to how many “traditional” games journalism websites cover such topics.

So, yeah, Moon Knight is going to be in Marvel Rivals. Praise Khonshu! Before I get to the meat of this piece, I want to say I’m genuinely excited about this addition! For those who don’t know, Moon Knight is basically “Somehow More Unhinged Batman.” Rich dude, high-tech gadgets, and cool lore (I’ll leave you with those breadcrumbs because I want to encourage you to read it). Honestly? Moon Knight is awesome. If you’ve got a couple of bucks to spare, please read 2016’s Moon Knight by Jeff Lemire and Greg Smallwood. It’s timeless. And, this can be for those who don’t know who Moon Knight is and a treat for fans who may have missed this run!

Part of the eternal challenge when covering topics for a gaming publication is balancing between “what’s popular” and “what’s meaningful.” We gotta keep the lights on. Otherwise, Waypoint would be Indie Town. All day, every day. But y’all like the big boys, so we gotta cover the big-boy events and goings-on. Oh, right, Marvel Rivals is supposed to be the anchor here. Focus, Dwayne, focus!

anyway, ‘marvel rivals’

To meet the minimum word count, I could pad the rest of this out with comments from the peanut gallery that is Reddit/YouTube/X/Instagram/etc. But, eh. Instead, how about a light parody of how something like Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals would be covered otherwise?

“Wow, it’s Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals, guys [SEO trickery]! I’m going to tell you obvious things about how he’ll play in the game that I transcribed from the trailer we embedded that you probably won’t click on! And if you do click on that trailer, congratulations — you just added some back-end power to the article and allowed it to expand to more people! Thanks!”

And on and on. I get it, though! Hell, I’ve done that, too — and I’ll keep doing it because it works! It’s how we’ll be able to give you guys more creative, weird, fun, and unique articles in the future. To do what you want to do, you need to do what you gotta do. And what I gotta do at this moment in time is cover Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals. But, to be fair, I did give you extra value by leading you to one of Moon Knight’s best comic runs! You’re welcome! (Seriously, you won’t regret reading it.)