‘Marvel Rivals’ Released Its Ambitious Roadmap, and I Need It Now

So, we aren’t too far from the release of Marvel Rivals, a hero shooter currently living rent-free in my head. The game’s official YouTube channel posted its first “Dev Vision” video leading up to the fateful December 6 release date. Within it, we received a whole lot of new Marvel Rivals information! The most prominent of which was the beginning of the game’s roadmap!

Likewise, we’ll be kicking things off with Marvel Rivals Season 0, known as “Doom’s Rise.” The event will run for one month until we immediately spin into the game’s first official season! Season 0 will feature the following:

33 Heroes

8 maps of Quick Match and Competitive Modes

1 Conquest Map

New Practice Range

Screenshot: NetEase Games

Further, only 27 of the 33 playable characters have been revealed as of this writing. However, we can still go over the known Marvel Rivals character roster we’re starting with at launch!

1. Adam Warlock

2. Black Panther

3. Captain America

4. Doctor Strange

5. Groot

6. Hela

7. Hulk

8. Iron Man

9. Jeff the Land Shark

10. Loki

11. Luna Snow

12. Magik

13. Magneto

14. Mantis

15. Moon Knight

16. Namor

17. Peni Parker

18. Psylocke

19. Punisher

20. Rocket Raccoon

21. Scarlet Witch

22. Spider-Man

23. Star-Lord

24. Storm

25. Thor

26. Venom

27. Winter Solider

I’m so ready for ‘marvel rivals’

When Marvel Rivals‘ Season 1 starts in early January 2025, it’ll run for around three months. Then, we’ll be treated to new maps, heroes, Team-Up Abilities, and possibly, new game modes! Battle Passes are inevitable, though, coming with new costumes and other visual enhancements.

I need December 6 to hurry up so I can main Magneto! Overall, Marvel Rivals is shameless, unapologetic nerd fodder. But, hey, I fell for Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and sadly, I’ll probably put some work into this, too. So, there’s no way we don’t get Quicksilver, right? …I don’t know how a speedster could work mechanically and not be a programming nightmare, but he’s necessary!

Marvel Rivals is the perfect avenue to put in nothing but obscure heroes and villains to pop the crowd. …Not exactly “obscure” anymore because of Black Widow, I guess, but give me Taskmaster!