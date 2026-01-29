Marvel Rivals Season 6 Hero Tier List: Who’s the Best?

Marvel Rivals Season 6 has well and truly kicked off by now, giving players enough time to see how each character is sitting in the META when it comes to new additions, Team-Ups, and more. If you’re wondering which heroes are the best picks for Competitive Play this season, or how your mains are looking in the big scale of things this season, this tier list should provide you with all of the information you’ll need.

Marvel Rivals Hero Tiers, Explained

S – The best heroes of Season 6, providing immense value overall. These heroes are frequent ban targets or popular ‘must-picks’ when it comes to Competitive ranks.

A – Very well-rounded heroes in Season 6. These characters work well in most team compositions/maps and are sitting in a very strong spot in terms of Team-Ups and counter-picks.

B – Heroes that are overall very strong in Season 6, but can become great in the right hands. They may be more situational depending on the team comp or map, however.

C – Heroes that are sitting around the middle ground as of Season 6. They may do good in certain team comps, maps, or with particular Team-Ups, but may also be easily countered or ineffective in other situations.

D – Heroes that are generally lower pick rates in Season 6, that somewhat struggle to provide value on a regular basis. They may be some niche situations in which they can work, but for the most part, there are better options on the roster to play instead.

F – Heroes who are in pretty rough shape for the overall Season 6 meta. They will generally struggle to play into picks from higher tiers, and fall flat in terms of value this season. Essentially, much like other characters, they can still work in the right hands, but they tend to be an uphill battle.

Multi-role heroes

Deadpool – a Tier

Deadpool has the unique ability to flex to whatever role he is most needed in, which makes him quite handy and versatile. The only downside to his character is the need to upgrade your abilities in the middle of battle, but as long as you read the situation right he can be a very valuable pick. Learning important combos and effects from his kit is key to enhancing your gameplay – when a Deadpool does well, he can carry his team to victory. However, in order for him not to fall flat, you will need to put the practice in.

Vanguard heroes

Angela – B Tier

Angela got some slight nerfs in Season 6 which makes her easier for the enemy to deal with. As a result, she falls down to B Tier. However, she is still a very strong off-tanking pick, and can absolutely thrive in dive comps or alongside another Vanguard.

Captain America – A Tier

Captain America can be an absolute backline destroyer in Season 6, and is also a menace to deal with when it comes to stalling the objective. Buffs to his shield throw have only enhanced his value, and the prior buffs to his Ultimate have been very beneficial to his team, too, which helps him provide more overall value.

Doctor Strange – A Tier

Doctor Strange gained a rework/change to his E ability, which now enables him to kill through support Ults. He’s always had a great kit, and now he’s back on the same playing field as the likes of Magneto and Emma frost in terms of value as a Vangaurd pick. Plus, his Team-Up with Wanda is still super good, and can help make her much more viable as a Duelist pick.

Emma Frost – A Tier

Despite several nerfs, Emma Frost has always been strong since her release, and Season 6 doesn’t change this. She has a great kit, fits into almost any poke/brawl comp, and even has great Team-Ups this season due to the new Ice Wall ability provided by Luna Snow.

Groot – S Tier

Groot is the strongest he has been for a while. The change to his wall to provide him with CC immunity when deployed is absolutely huge, meaning Groot now doesn’t get yoinked out of the battle by the likes of Spidey and Wolverine as easily. He has great poke damage, can trap enemies with his walls and provide cover for his team, and has a brilliant Ult that combos well with many other heroes.

Hulk – B Tier

Hulk gained some pretty significant buffs this season, and this has propelled him into being a much, much more viable pick. While he still has quite a high skill floor and may not get value in lower ranks, a good Hulk can absolutely demolish a lobby thanks to these buffs. If you need another diver, Hulk is one of the best options for applying pressure.

Magneto – S Tier

Magneto has been S tier for a long time now, and nothing has changed. He has amazing utility with his shield and bubbles, great potential to help secure kills with his damage or even disrupt enemies with his pushback, and has one of the best Team-Ups in the game alongside Gambit.

Peni Parker – D Tier

With Peni leaving the Rocket Raccoon Team-Up in Season 6, this has made her presence in combat shrink quite significantly. No more double nest, and rocket respawn no longer has mines on it – it’s a win win for Peni’s enemies. Instead, she gains a small bonus as the Team-Up anchor for Spidey, but this doesn’t really make her a threat. If you’re looking to play Peni, then it pays off to be very efficient with her trapping kit. Otherwise, you may find yourself being more of a big damage target/Ult battery.

Rogue – B Tier

Rogue can be absolutely brutal when her abilities are used properly, and thrives on the frontline alongside another Vanguard. She has great Team-Up value with Gambit and Magneto, and can use her Ultimate to deny the Ultimate’s of her enemies. As far as tanky brawl characters go, Rogue is a great choice if you know how to cycle her abilities and combos.

The Thing – A Tier

Thing is in a pretty good spot this season, too, only really struggling to play into team comps that involve heavy damage such as Punisher/Moon Knight. In the likes of an anti-dive comp or brawl comp, however? Thing can absolutely shine. His Earthbound ability is so strong, and his Ultimate sets up for easy kills every time.

Thor – A Tier

Thor has been rising in value in terms of Vanguards. First, he was reworked for his Awakening Runes to provide more value, and then he also gained flexibility with Storm Surge that enables him to apply even more pressure and clean up 1v1 fights. He’s a great Vanguard that fits into many different team compositions in Season 6.

Venom – A Tier

Venom is a brilliant dive-tanking Vanguard for Season 6. He has great survivability with his E, brilliant solo-target focus damage, and the ability to harass and distract the enemy backline. He also has a strong Team-Up with Jeff and Hela, and has great combos for his Ultimate that can secure 1-shot kills.

Duelist HEROES

Black Panther – D Tier

Black Panther was nerfed into the ground a little while back, and even with his Season 6 buffs he’s just not that much of a viable pick. On top of that, triple strategist has been back strong this season, and one of his biggest counters, Namor, got some pretty significant buffs. Black Panther isn’t seen a whole bunch at the moment when it comes to dive Duelists, so while some of the best BP players can still make him work, they will most definitely be fighting an uphill battle the entire time.

Black Widow – D Tier

No, she’s not just down here for the vibes. Black Widow is currently an extremely niche pick in Marvel Rivals. Dive Vanguards are currently so strong that she is an easy target for them, and BW players either have to hit all of their shots, and/or be an absolute beast with her stunlock combo. To say the least, there are just better snipers in the game that can do her job and some – such as Hawkeye, or Phoenix and Hela for hitscan options.

Blade – C Tier

Blade is pretty middle of the field this season. His Team-Up with Moon Knight can be useful, and he can thrive in really aggressive comps where his melee and lifesteal will be fully utilized. However, he definitely falls a bit flat in comparison to where he was sitting in previous seasons.

Daredevil – A Tier

Daredevil, without a doubt, still remains the strongest dive character in the game, despite his nerfs. The fact that he can generate overhealth/shields on his attacks turns 1v1 situations in his favor, and his ability to see invisible characters makes him great at tracking Invisible Woman or a flanking Psylocke, for example.

Hawkeye – S Tier

As the only character who can one-shot kill characters with a single click Hawkeye remains S Tier. Yes, that means he can still kill through Strategist Ultimates – you just have to hit your shots! His Team-Up with Cloak & Dagger is quite nice too, giving him another ability to weave in between shots. With poke being quite strong in Season 6, Hawkeye is sitting tight at the top.

Hela – S Tier

Hela has been S tier for multiple seasons now. She has great Team-Ups with Jeff/Venom and Namor, and can two-tap kill people across the map if your aim is good. Her Ultimate ability can be great for applying pressure or area denial, and her stun can completely shut down an aggressive dive if it connects.

Human Torch – D Tier

Human Torch has been hit or miss almost every season, and sadly this time it is a miss. He lost the bonus damage he gained with his Spider-Man Team-Up, and with flyers being at the bottom of the meta for the most part this season, Human Torch just struggles to bring value to his team.

Iron Fist – B Tier

Iron Fist got some buffs that make him a bit more viable as a pick. He does great damage against solo targets and can even chip down Vanguard heroes. He has solid self-sustain with his self-heal and block shields too, which make him great for contesting in overtime.

Iron Man – D Tier

Flyers are a bit of struggle this season, and unfortunately Iron Man is in a rough spot because of this. Hitscan is so strong that he’s easily overpowered by the likes of Hela, Punisher, Phoenix, and Star-Lord, and with Spidey’s adjustments he can now easily combo an Iron Man out of the sky.

Magik – B Tier

Magik is a bit of a niche pick, but can be an absolute force to be reckoned with in the right hands – just take Kingsman as a recent example. Plus, her Team-Up with Strange/Wanda is still very strong. With proper use of her cooldowns, Magik players can end up surviving some of the wildest team fights thank to her portals and shields/bonus health.

Mister Fantastic – C Tier

Mister Fantastic is a bit of a rough choice, too. He can be okay for certain situations, such as if you are playing specifically to defend your Strategists from dives, or in a very strong poke comp if you play with your Vanguards. However, with Wolverine and hitscan being so strong, he just gets absolutely shredded.

Moon Knight – B Tier

Moon Knight is in a pretty good spot. He’s relatively easy to get value on, and his threat level increases depending on your aim. He has decent mobility, and the fact that his primary fire ricochets off enemies will never not be brilliant for tight choke points or objectives. Plus, he’s brilliant at taking down Namor squids, which may be needed, considering the latter’s readjustments/base kit buffs.

Namor – A Tier

Namor has been overwhelmingly strong with his Hela Team-Up. To remedy this, Season 6 nerfed this Team-Up, but buffed his base kit. This has left Namor in a very nice spot, especially considering poke is so strong at the moment.

Pheonix – S Tier

Phoenix is one of the best characters in the game right now, and a frequent ban in high ranks. She has great hitscan damage, can stack bonus explosions, has a stun, and her Ultimate can instantly destroy the likes of Rocket’s Amplifier, making it useless. There’s a lot of value to be found in her kit if you can consistently hit your shots.

Psylocke – B Tier

Psylocke is a solid hitscan and flanker in Season 6. Her Ultimate may struggle intro the frequent triple Strategist lineup this season, but she also has a really nice utility in the Cloak & Dagger Team-Up, and great solo-target damage to help her secure picks.

Scarlet Witch – D Tier

Although she can dominate the lower ranks due to her damage locking-on to targets, Wanda falls off hard the higher up the Competitive ladder you climb. Her TTK is one of the longest in the game, and despite recent buffs to help her burst damage potential, she just falls behind the other Duelists. The Strange Team-Up can help her be a little more effective, though.

Spider-Man – B Tier

After really struggling in previous seasons Spidey is in a pretty good spot for Season 6. He can secure kills with his combos easy enough thanks to adjustments on his damage, and he gained a Team-Up with Peni that works a bit better than his Human Torch Team-Up, due to it providing bonus health or tracers on the enemy, rather than chip damage when he’s a burst damage hero. He’s still pretty much the hardest character in the game, so not everyone will be able to go insane on Spidey – especially with his counters being pretty strong. However, anyone who knows their combos, animation cancels, and pulls can most definitely pop off in Season 6.

Squirrel Girl – D Tier

Squirrel Girl has fallen off quite a bit, and faces a similar fate to Wanda – she’s a low skill floor character that appeals to lower ranks or casual players, but she struggles the higher you climb. If you’re wanting to make Squirrel Girl work in Season 6, you’ll want to prioritize getting good at hitting your shots with her rather than relying on bouncing her acorns off walls or the ground.

Star-Lord – A Tier

Star-Lord is a strong pick this season. He has great flanking potential, his blinks have always been super strong, and his Ultimate when used right can completely turn a fight. Furthermore, while Peni left the Rocket Raccoon Team-Up, Star-Lord remains, meaning he can still use the teleporter for flanking shenanigans to harass the enemy and get out safely.

Storm – C Tier

Again, flyers just aren’t great this season. Storm is extremely situational, and will struggle into most meta-oriented enemy team compositions. The Jeffnado Team-Up still being in the game is nice, but considering Jeff has Team-Ups with stronger characters such as Venom, Groot, and Deadpool, there’s just better picks to consider.

The Punisher – B Tier

Punisher is in a fairly solid spot this season. He can pump out heaps of damage, but doesn’t quite hit the threat levels that Hela or Phoenix bring in terms of being a hitscan that can two-tap you across the map or apply stacking burns. He mostly just has a brilliant all-rounder kit where he can work in most maps or elos, but how much value is gained from his kit will be dependant on the player and how high up the Competitive ladder you are playing him. Plus, his shotgun can still absolutely delete people, so if you can hit headshots with that, you’re golden.

Winter Soldier – A Tier

Bucky will pretty much never be bad until he gets a pretty major nerf – he just has one of the best kits in the game. He has great damage, one of the best Ultimate abilities in the game, he can hard stun people out of their Ultimates or cooldown with his hook, and every ability that he uses gives him shields and refreshes his ammo. Plus, he also has a Team-Up with Captain America, who is also in a good spot this season.

Wolverine – A Tier

Wolverine is still pretty much the best Vanguard shredder in the game, and he has a nice Team-Up with Phoenix, who is also thriving this season. His ability to kidnap targets can bring immense value to each and every team fight, too. Also, the fact that Peni is much less valuable in Season 6 also puts Wolverine in a favorable position, as she tends to help counter him. And then there’s also Thing and Hulk, who are both in good spots, and have the terrifying Fastball Special Team-Up where they can pick Wolverine up and hurl him at enemy targets.

Strategist HEROES

Adam Warlock – C Tier

Poor Adam Warlock just isn’t in the best spot right now. He’s one of those characters that can really struggle as a main pick, but also thrive in triple Strategist comp. However, that does make him pretty dependent on triple Strategist in order to bring value to the team. For Adam to work well, people will absolutely need to hit their shots to refresh his cooldowns. His Ult can also be hit or miss, as it is so situational – it can either save a team fight, or it does not a whole lot, and you’re lacking a defensive Ult (such as Invis, Cloak and Dagger, or Luna) as a result.

Cloak and Dagger – A Tier

Cloak and Dagger got a nice little buff this season with the ability to cast two windows of either form, on a shared cooldown. This can essentially mean double heal windows to help sustain huge bouts of damage, or double blinds to help secure picks for your team. Cloak and Dagger continues to have one of the highest healing outputs in the game, too, with these numbers only rising since the buff.

Gambit – S Tier

Gambit has been at the top ever since he released, and despite the nerfs he was hit with, he remains in this spot. Gambit’s utility is among the best in the game, and a good Gambit can bring value to their team by pretty much just existing. Having both the ability to apply anti-heal to foes, or to cleanse allies from heaps of different abilities/CC/Ults (Groot, Namor, Angela etc) is a crazy powerful combo. He also has one of the best Ultimates in the game, and anchors a great Team-Up for Magneto and Rogue.

Invisible Woman – S Tier

Invisible Woman got hit with slight readjustment nerf following the buffs she gained prior. However, this doesn’t change her from being one of the strongest Strategists in the game. She has great range, her shield is highly valuable piece of utility, she has great survivability with her self shield, jump, and invisibility, and her Ultimate is one of the best defensive healing abilities in the game.

Jeff the Land Shark – B Tier

Jeff the Land Shark sits at an okay spot. He may not be the most high utility healer, but he does provide consistent heals, and can hit multiple targets from a distance. His bubbles provide a handy little speed boost for himself and allies, and he does have some good Team-Ups with characters who sit in strong positions, such as Deapool and Hela/Venom.

Loki – S Tier

After being hit with quite an unfortunate nerf, Loki is back. And with Triple Strategist being a common play right now, Loki is the perfect choice for such team comps. Furthermore, his Team-Up with Mantis and Groot is quite nice, too. Plus, with Loki on your team you can double up on defensive Ultimates such as Cloak and Dagger, Invisible Woman, or most significantly, Gambit.

Luna Snow – B Tier

Luna Snow is in a decent spot in Season 6, though she does tend to get outshone by the likes of Loki, Gambit, and Invis at the moment. Prior buffs to her freeze make it easier for her to defend herself against threats, and her self-heal also enhanced her survivability, which helps her provide more heals (and value) to her team. She also has a pretty solid Team-Up with Adam Warlock, too, so they can be a pretty strong together in a triple Strategist comp.

Mantis – A Tier

Mantis absolutely thrives in triple Strategist, which is one of the most played team comps right now. Her ability to damage boost her allies makes threats such as Hela and Phoenix lethal, or even divers such as Daredevil and Spider-Man that much harder to play into. Plus, her Team-Up with Loki and Groot works really nicely. Triple Strategist comp with Mantis and Loki in the mix and a Groot on Vanguard is actually really valuable this season, which has increased Mantis’ value a lot.

Rocket Raccoon – B Tier

Rocket Raccoon hasn’t moved around all that much, still sitting around the top-middle section. He has great survivability, which often enables him to pump out pretty consistent heals to his allies. His respawn can be of huge value when played correctly, too. And Amplifier is always a good Ult to help turn a team fight – so long as the enemy isn’t running Phoenix!

Ultron – C Tier

Lastly, Ultron lingers around C Tier despite prior gaining some pretty significant buffs/changes. While the addition of two healing drones is very nice for his stats/numbers and enables him to more freely heal allies, he unfortunately is a flyer. And of course, flying heroes are in a rough spot during Season 6. Furthermore, when it comes to his Ultimate, there are just such better options available on other Strategists that his value ultimately decreases.