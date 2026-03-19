Marvel Rivals Season 7 arrives on March 20 with some big changes. Once launch occurs, White Fox will arrive as the newest playable hero on the Strategist role. In addition to that, there will also be a new map, new hero skins, new mechanics and adjustments, and of course, hero balance updates.

Each season, Marvel Rivals implements a series of hero balance changes to switch up the meta. This includes nerfs, buffs, adjustments, and new abilities. Here’s a complete breakdown of the balance changes in Marvel Rivals Season 7.

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Marvel Rivals Season 7 Patch Notes – Hero Nerfs, Buffs, & More

Here is a hero table that summarizes every hero and if they are being buffed, nerfed, or tweaked in anticipation of Marvel Rivals Season 7:

Hero Result Angela Buff Captain America Nerf Vanguard Deadpool Nerf Doctor Strange Minor Nerf Emma Frost Adjustments Hulk Buff Magneto Buff Black Panther Buff Blade Buff Daredevil Nerf Duelist Deadpool Nerf Elsa Bloodstone Nerf Hawkeye Minor Nerf Human Torch Buff Iron Man Buff Magik Buff Psylocke Buff Scarlet Witch Buff Winter Soldier Minor Nerf Strategist Deadpool Minor Nerf Gambit Adjustments Invisible Woman Adjustments Luna Snow Minor Buff

VANGUARD

Angela

Heven-sent pressure, grounded precision. Angela is fiercer on the ground, but less pesky in flight. Her Ultimate Ability damage and control have been slightly hit.

Increase Heven’s Retribution (Ultimate Ability) spear throw Damage from 10 to 40.

Reduce spear Health from 800 to 650.Reduce Seraphic Soar’s attack charge-to-Spear of Ichors conversion from 45% to 35%. Increase bonus damage at full charge from 15 to 20.

Increase Shielded Stance damage-to-charge conversion from 25% to 35%.

Increase Assassin’s Charge cooldown from 3s to 6s. Reduce max recharge time from 10s to 8s.

Increase Axes of Ichors Bonus Health to self from 40 to 50 and from 20 to 25 for allies after landing Divine Judgement.

Increase Heven’s Retribution (Ultimate Ability) spear throw Damage from 10 to 40. Reduce spear Health from 800 to 650.

Captain America

Now a little smoother when running up on your left. Cap’s shield work also gets smoother during sprints, but his Ultimate gives a little less energy.

When Leading Dash is set to toggle, Captain America’s last four ranged Sentinel Strike shield throws won’t be interrupted by Leading Dash.

Reduce Freedom Charge (Ultimate Ability) energy charge effect for allies from 30% to 20%.

Vanguard Deadpool

The heartiest merc takes a breath. Survivability and Ultimate frequency are slightly nerfed to match the new Ultimate efficiency.

Reduce Deadpool In Your Area – Vanguard (Upgraded) Damage Reduction from 40% to 30%.

Increase Ultimate Ability cooldown from 45s to 60s.

Doctor Strange

The Shield bends…slightly. The Sorcerer Supreme’s defenses are slightly dialed down.

Reduce the shield value of Shield of the Seraphim from 800 to 700.

Emma Frost

Diamond-hard choices, deadlier payoffs. The White Queen’s diamond form dims a bit, but Emma’s Ultimate shines brighter!

Reduce Diamond Form Damage Reduction from 25% to 20%.

Adjust Psionic Seduction (Ultimate Ability) Damage Falloff at 30m from 50% to 70%. Gain 20% Damage Reduction during the ability.

Hulk

“Puny cooldowns.” The big green disruptor is even better at charging his Ultimate. Smash with style!

Increase Indestructible Guard absorbed damage to ultimate ability charge conversion rate from 100% to 130%.

Gamma Burst gains two charges, each with a 6s cooldown. Reduce single hit damage from 75 to 65. Reduce Gamma Burst cooldown after each use from 6s to 2s.

Magneto

Master of Magnetism, master of the lane. Magneto gets slightly tougher in lane pressure and deadlier with his Ultimate!

Increase Metal Bulwark cooldown from 12s to 15s. Reduce Iron Bulwark cooldown from 12s to 10s.

Increase Meteor M (Ultimate Ability) projectile speed from 30m/s to 45m/s.

DUELIST

Black Panther

Wakanda forever, and faster. T’Challa’s agility is off the charts; no cooldown for jumping after detaching from a wall.

Remove the cooldown on the second jump of Subtle Step.

Blade

No funerals for the Daywalker. Blade’s up close combat is boosted, and his ranged attacks are slightly snappier!

Increase Hunter’s Shotgun Projectile Speed from 150m/s to 180m/s.

Increase Ancestral Sword Attack Range from 4.5m to 5m.

Bloodline Awakening New Effect: Excess lifesteal now grants Bonus Health (max 75; conversion rate 50%). Increase Lifesteal Ratio from 65% to 70%.

Thousand-Fold Slash (Ultimate Ability) New Effect: Lifesteal effect now works without switching to Bloodline Awakening and also converts to Bonus Health. Increase Healing Reduction to enemies from 20% to 40%.

Daredevil

The Devil’s in the details. and the nerfs. DD’s damage and tankiness are toned down just a bit.

Reduce Devil’s Chain end Damage from 35 to 25.

Reduce Devil’s Chain Bonus Max Health from 125 to 100.

Reduce Sonic Pursuit Damage Reduction from 20% to 10%.

Duelist Deadpool

Duel-Pool: Harder to KO, slower to ult. Survivability is slightly up, and Ultimate frequency is slightly nerfed to match the new Ultimate efficiency.

Increase base health from 250 to 275.

Increase Ultimate Ability cooldown from 45s to 60s.

Elsa Bloodstone

Monster hunter, mind your lives. Elsa pays a heavier price upon defeat, and her survivability drops a tad.

Reduce Instinct lost upon defeat from 1 stack to 2 stacks.

Reduce Ruthless Pursuit and Helix Advance Bonus Health from 40 to 30.

Hawkeye

The Earth’s mightiest marksman takes a slight hit to his survivability. Watch your distance, Clint!

Reduce Base Health from 275 to 250.

Human Torch

Flame on, downtime off. More uptime, more burn. Johnny’s ammo recovery is hotter than ever! (More tweaks coming in Season 7.5.)

Instantly recover all Fire Cluster ammo energy after not using Blaze Cluster for 1s.

Iron Man

Systems online, overclock stabilized. Tony’s staying power and ability feel get a boost.

Armor Overdrive New Effect: Each KO while Armor Overdrive is active extends its duration by 2s.

Reduce Armor Overdrive startup from 1.8s to 1.3s.

Magik

Sharper feel, fairer poke. Illyana’s poke capacity has been slightly reduced, but enjoys smoother ability execution.

Increase Umbral Incursion hitbox radius in both normal and Darkchild forms from 0.45m to 1m.

Reduce normal form Magik Slash max charged damage ratio 2 to 1.8 (max damage 90 → 81).

Reduce Darkchild (Ultimate Ability) startup from 1s to 0.8s.

Psylocke

Butterfly power! Psylocke’s combat capability is slightly increased.

Increase Psionic Crossbow cooldown reduction to other abilities on hit from 0.25s to 0.3s.

Increase Wing Shurikens Damage on throw and return from 8 to 9.

Scarlet Witch

Close-up chaos, mid-range management. Damage at close and mid-range is more balanced. Her Chaos Control (left-click) will inflict greater damage upon nearby foes, whilst allowing more frequent use of her Chthonian Burst (right-click) to strike enemies at medium range.

Chaos Control now has Damage Falloff, starting at 10m and dropping to 90% at max range. Increase base damage from 80/s to 85/s (76.5/s at 20m).

Increase the charge to Chthonian Burst by Chaos Control hits from 0.1 to 0.15.

Winter Soldier

Less splash, more mash. Bucky’s range damage gets trimmed.

Reduce Roterstern Spell Field Damage on hit from 65 to 55.

STRATEGIST

Strategist Deadpool

Strat-Pool’s Ultimate frequency is slightly nerfed to match the new Ultimate efficiency.

Increase Ultimate Ability cooldown from 45s to 60s.

Gambit

Team buffs, re-dealt. Remy’s Ultimate buffs for the team are toned down, but team damage slightly goes up!

Reduce Ragin’ Royal Flush (Ultimate Ability) Ultimate Ability Charge Acceleration to allies from 30% to 20%. Reduce Movement Boost from 50% to 40%. Increase additional single-target explosive damage, enhanced damage ratio from 20% to 25%.

Invisible Woman

Less healing in the fray, better reset out of it. Sue’s self-healing during combat is nerfed, but her out-of-combat recovery gets a boost!

Reduce Guardian Shield healing from 25/s to 15/s.

Increase healing over time during Covert Advance from 20/s to 30/s.

Luna Snow

Idol power, now snowballing. Luna’s combat prowess is cooler than ever!

Idol Aura New Effect: Reduce Ice Arts cooldown by 2s whenever a hero with Idol Aura (self or ally) takes part in a KO.

TEAM-UP ABILITIES

Duality Dance (Adam Warlock + Luna Snow) – Removed

Cosmic symphony on pause. Duality Dance has danced its last dance.

Adam Warlock loses the Team-Up Anchor 15% Healing Boost.

Jeff-nado (Storm + Jeff the Land Shark) – Removed

The Jeff-Nado has dissipated.

Jeff will still cause whirlwinds…of chaos elsewhere.

Blessing of the Kumiho (White Fox + Luna Snow) – New

Espionage meets idol energy. Swift, precise, unstoppable.

As the Team-Up Anchor, White Fox gains a 10% increase in healing effects.

Luna Snow unlocks the new Spirit Fox Accord ability through her Team-Up with White Fox.

Cosmic Cyclone (Storm + Adam Warlock) – New

Wind, lightning, and soul. An astral duet worthy of the cosmos.