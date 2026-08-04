Marvel Rivals Reveals Six New Swimsuit Skins for Summer Festival Vol. 2

Marvel Rivals is getting six new swimsuit skins as part of its Summer Festival 2026 event. Popular characters such as Magik and Black Cat will get new beachwear cosmetic outfits for a limited time in the upcoming Marvel Rivals Season 9.5 update launching in August.

Marvel Rivals Summer Festival Skins Revealed for 2026

Screenshot: NetEase

NetEase has just revealed that Season 9.5 will feature six new Marvel Rivals swimsuit skins. Characters such as Star-Lord and Scarlet Witch will finally be ready to hit the beach with new summer-themed attire. The new lineup was announced by NetEase in a trailer posted to X.

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The new risqué outfits will be added in the Summer Festival Vol. 2 event, which debuts next week on August 13. For your convenience, here is the full list of Marvel Rivals characters that are getting swimsuit skins:

Storm

Star-Lord

Scarlet Witch

Black Cat

Winter Soldier

Magik

Screenshot: NetEase

Unfortunately, we only have concept art for the new Marvel Rivals swimsuit skins. However, the image above gives you a rough idea of what the Summer Festival 2026 outfits will look when they eventually debut in the online multiplayer. We should get a proper look at the cosmetics soon, as the release date is just a week away!

Screenshot: NetEase

The Marvel Rivals Summer Festival Vol. 2 release date is Thursday, August 13, 2026. The new swimsuit skins will also be available as soon as the Season 9.5 patch goes live. As far as prices go, NetEase has not yet confirmed what the new swimsuit skins will cost.

However, we might have an idea based on the Summer Festival’s Vol. 1’s pricing. In 2025, the Summer Special Premium Pass was 990 Lattice, or roughly $10. This included The Thing, Luna Snow, and Thor. However, Psylocke and Loki both cost 2,200 Lattice, which is around $22.

It remains to be seen whether any of the six new Marvel Rivals swimsuit skins will be included in a Summer Special Premium Pass. However, we should learn more about their prices before Summer Festival Vol. 2 launches on August 13. We will update this article as soon as NetEase reveals additional details.