‘Marvel Rivals’ Team Laid off Because Being Good at Your Job Is No Longer Enough

It seems like every time we look up, another group of talented developers is posting about

needing to look for work due to layoffs. This time, it’s the team behind the insanely successful Marvel Rivals. I can’t imagine how it must feel to put together a game that resonates with everyone, enjoy the gameplay clips and viral moments, and see the joy your game brings. Just to lose your job out of nowhere.

Netease laid off 'Marvel Rivals' Director and his team. — Knoebel (@knoebel.bsky.social) 2025-02-18T19:02:07.238Z

The gaming industry has to do better. It feels like we’re banging our heads against the wall, but

it’s a necessary point to hammer home. These layoffs should not be happening — especially with a project as critically and commercially beloved as Marvel Rivals. It’s an indicator of people at the top not doing their jobs correctly. And the people paying for poor decision-making are the ones doing things right.

‘MARVEL RIVALS’ SUCCESS IS UNDENIABLE

Marvel Rivals immediately drew interest upon its reveal. People who got into the beta raved about it. There was real excitement and anticipation around it. The moment it dropped, it was all justified. It was all anyone could talk about. And it wasn’t just a flash in the pan, either.

I still see people sharing strategies and looking forward to the next character drop.

This game had staying power. Marvel Rivals managed to fill the Overwatch gap for a good number of us. There is no reason for this game to be looked at as anything other than a resounding success. And yet, because some number cruncher that’s probably never picked up a controller says so, NetEase had to cut people.

What does it say about the industry that putting out a game as objectively good as Marvel

Rivals will result in developer layoffs? At what point do these companies take a real look at the environment they’re creating? This is a game that is legitimately incredible and has been very successful. And yet, that’s not enough for NetEase. It’s a horrible way to treat people and a disgusting way of doing things that doesn’t seem to be stopping anytime soon. Developers deserve and have earned more respect than this.