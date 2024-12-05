‘Marvel Rivals’ Unveils Its Monetization Structure, Which Is… Reasonable?

Marvel Rivals appears to have learned from live-service debacles of the past! So, we’re days away from the formal launch of the superhero hero shooter. NetEase Games, in a shocking twist, rolled out its plans for the game’s monetization and Battle Pass systems. Within their plans? A pricing structure so reasonable that I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop once the game is a few months into its lifespan!

The first big revelation? Marvel Rivals‘ Battle Passes will be free of predatory time limits where players will feel pressured to run through one just to feel like they aren’t missing anything! Indeed, when you purchase a Battle Pass, it will never expire!

Videos by VICE

If you purchase a Battle Pass in Marvel Rivals, it will not expire, meaning you'll be able to take your time completing it at your own pace.



source: https://t.co/ocNyBT3vge pic.twitter.com/yQf4rye5dk — Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) December 4, 2024

Additionally, NetEase spoke about cosmetics and other goodies on their official website! “As you know, Marvel Rivals is free to download and heroes, maps, and other gameplay elements are completely free. We will be charging for cosmetics that will provide only visual changes, with no stat bonuses or pay-to-win elements,” a statement reads.

Screenshot: NetEase Games

netease’s ‘marvel rivals’ plans are surprisingly solid

“The team has poured immense effort into designing and crafting these in-game cosmetics, many of which draw inspiration from Marvel’s iconic comics, films, and other works. These items are not only a tribute to Marvel’s artistic legacy but also a way for us to reinterpret and capture different facets of the Marvel universe,” the statement concludes.

Further, NetEase confirmed the remainder of their pricing plans for the game!

‘marvel rivals’ in-game currencies

The game will feature two primary currencies: LATTICE and UNIT.

LATTICE (gold currency) is the premium currency, obtained via purchasing.

UNITS (blue currency) can be exchanged at a 1:1 ratio using LATTICE. Additionally, UNITS can be earned for free in limited quantities via the Battle Pass, Achievements, and Events.

While LATTICE will also be distributed through the Battle Pass. Their main acquisition method will remain via direct purchase. The pricing for LATTICE (based on Steam’s U.S. region) is as follows:

· Standard Price: USD $0.99 = 100 LATTICE

· Top-Tier Price: USD $99.99 = 11,680 LATTICE

products and pricing

Cosmetic items are the only paid content in Marvel Rivals. Most will be sold as Bundles via the in-game store. Most Costumes (skins) in the bundles can be purchased individually. Buying the full bundle will provide a discounted price.

Indeed, a standard bundle contains 5 items: a costume, MVP animation, emote, spray, and nameplate. Below is a video showcasing the content of a standard epic-level bundle:

Bundle Pricing

Standard Epic-Quality Bundle: 1,600 UNITS (Standard value: 2,200 UNITS, -28% discount)

Epic-Quality MCU Bundle: 1,800 UNITS (Standard value: 2,400 UNITS, -25% discount)

Legendary-Quality Bundle: 2,400 UNITS (Standard value: 3,300 UNITS, -28% discount)

‘marvel rivals’ battle pass

The Marvel Rivals Battle Pass will also feature exquisite and dazzling cosmetic items on par with those sold in bundles. Below is a video showcasing a Legendary-Quality Costume Series from the S0 Battle Pass:

S0 Battle Pass Details:

Luxury Battle Pass: 490 LATTICES (contains items with a total value of 8,000 UNITS)

· 5 costumes and related cosmetics.

· After purchase, you will redeem items by earning CHRONO TOKENS (Battle Pass tokens) through tasks and events.

Meanwhile, the Free Battle Pass still offers one epic-quality costume and a series of other items.

Moreover, once you purchase a Luxury Battle Pass, you can continue to redeem its rewards in subsequent seasons if you don’t finish it during the current season. There’s no need to worry about not having enough time to complete it.

Since S0 is shorter in duration. Its Luxury Battle Pass is priced at half the standard rate of future ones and contains proportionally one half of the items.

‘marvel rivals’ free cosmetics

In addition to the monetization system outlined above, achievements and events will provide free costumes and other cosmetic items. Free UNITS will also be distributed. Allowing you to purchase paid cosmetics without spending money while still enjoying cosmetic items. Your hard work will speak for itself as you look good on the battlefield!