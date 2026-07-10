Marvel Rivals Update Totally Changes One of The Game’s Key Features

Season 9 of Marvel Rivals has arrived and, in addition to a new mutant hero joining the roster, the game has totally revamped the way one of its most unique systems works.

Marvel Rivals Totally Reworks Team-Up System

Marvel Rivals Season 9 officially arrived on July 10 and players have a ton of new content to explore. Jubilee has joined the roster, Black Widow has been fully revamped, and the game’s unique Team-Up system is almost unrecognizable.

Videos by VICE

The changes to the Team-Up system alone make Season 9 one of the biggest changes the game has seen since its original launch. Before Season 9, players could activate team-ups only when two or more players with a Team-Up power were on the roster together in a match. Now, things work very differently.

Here is a quick breakdown of exactly how the new system works, according to Marvel Rivals.gg:

“Instead of the classic Team-Up system, where both partner heroes must be on the same team, characters can now activate a Team-Up ability of their choice even without their designated partner.

However, doing so only activates the base effect. If the designated partner is also on your team, the Team-Up gains its enhanced effect. The enhanced effect is essentially a stronger version of the base effect, so having your partner on the team still provides a significant advantage.”

Longtime players may also be excited to see some previously retired Team-Up powers making a comeback with this big shake up.

This is a major change to the metagame, since it means that every character is going to have an additional move or passive to take into consideration, even when their Team-Up partner is not on the roster. We’ll need to see how the first few weeks of Ranked play shake out before it becomes clear who the big winners and big losers are with this change and the rest of the Season 9 balance tweaks.

It will be incredibly interesting to see how this impacts the metagame lineup and whether any surprising characters either rise or fall through the pick rankings considering these changes.

In addition to the new character and Team-Up changes, the game’s item shop has also been updated with the following additions:

Rogue – Raider Prime Bundle

Jubilee – Midnight Mutant Bundle

Wolverine – Bloodless Berserker Bundle

Jubilee – Cool Combustion

Jubilee – Emoji Bundle

Elsa Bloodstone – Primal Predator Chroma Silver Stalker/Jade Jaguar and Ultimate Ability VFX

Deadpool – Dead Mummy Ultimate Ability VFX

All-New Accessory: Shogo Bag

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates as Marvel Rivals Season 9 kicks off and players get a chance to dive into the new and updated characters and the team-up system changes.

Marvel Rivals is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.