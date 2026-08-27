Marvel RPG – Every New Character Available in the Secret Wars Expansion

The latest Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game expansion is available now and players can select from a long list of new characters for their next one-shot or campaign inspired by the Secret Wars content.

Marvel Multiverse Secret Wars Includes Character Sheets for Franklin Richards, Galactus, and More

Marvel Multiverse RPG originally released in the summer of 2023 and the TTRPG has been pretty good at dropping significant content expansions since its launch. Players have already had a chance to check out Spider-Man, X-Men, Deadpool, and Avengers themed expansions before this summer’s Secrets Wars expansion.

Videos by VICE

The Secret Wars Expansion expands the game with new options built for cosmic-level stories. That includes brand-new guidance for Rank X character play and creation.

“The Multiverse has been destroyed, and God Emperor Doom rules over its shattered pieces in a single patchwork planet: Battleworld. MARVEL MULTIVERSE ROLE-PLAYING GAME: SECRET WARS EXPANSION takes a deep dive into the event that changed Marvel forever, including an adventuring framework for players to fight their way through Battleworld and save the entire Marvel Multiverse. It also includes an exploration of the Fantastic Four, Doctor Doom, the Guardians of the Galaxy and the vast Marvel cosmos — including new rules for how to handle Rank X characters of unbelievable might!”

The book includes character sheets for players or the Narrator to control the following Marvel characters:

Abyss

Aleph

Annihilus

Arishem

Baron Khonshu

Beyonders

Blastaar

Builder

Captain Mar-Vell

Captain Universe

Charlie-27

Corsair

Cosmo

Ego the Living Planet

Enigma

Ex Nihilo

Franklin Richards

Galactus

Gladiator

God Emperor Doom

Grandmaster

Jo-Venn

King in Black

Korvac

Major Victory

The Maker

Mantis

Martinex

Molecule Man

Nightmask

Nikki

N’Kalla

Nova (Richard Rider)

Phoenix (Jean Grey)

Psycho-Man

Spector

Spider-Woman (Julia Carpenter)

Starbrand

Stormborn

Terrax

Thor of Higher Avalon

Uato the Watcher

Valeria Richards

Victorious

Volcana

Weapon X Wolverine

Wizard

Yondu Udonta

Zombie

Zsaji

Annihilation Wave Bug

Ego Antibody

Ultron Drone

The Secret Wars expansion centers around Battleworld, Doom’s shattered empire. The book dives into its many domains, detailing the rulers who control them, the threats heroes will face there, and the opportunities for rebellion, resistance and all-out revolution.

For Narrators, this makes Battleworld a powerful sandbox full of ready-made conflicts and adventure hooks. For players, it offers a chance to step into stories that span radically different corners of Marvel reality.

Gamers who are new to the game should keep in mind that they’ll also need a copy of the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Core Rulebook to use alongside the expansion content.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more news and updates on Marvel Multiverse RPG and other TTRPGs.

The Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Secret Wars Expansion is available now at local game shops and digitally through Roll20 and Demiplane.