Before Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi,’ Simu Liu Was a Prolific Stock Photo Model

Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a long time coming as the first Marvel movie to feature an Asian lead and predominantly Asian cast. The film stars Asian cinema icons like Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh but at its center is Canadian actor Simu Liu as the titular superhero. He may be most known as the martial arts master Shang-Chi, but you can trust the internet to unearth people’s awkward past and turn them into memes.

Now all over social media are photos of a fresh-faced Liu posing in a series of stock photos. The actor is poking fun at himself, too, joining the memefest to celebrate the movie’s success.

“Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop,” he tweeted, captioning a stock photo of him pointing at a laptop screen with his fake office colleagues.

Me laughing at the people who thought we’d flop pic.twitter.com/7UoLqRXlCJ — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 6, 2021

Over the years, the actor has been spotted in the most unlikely places, from bus stops to accounting textbooks, company websites, and event posters.

https://twitter.com/shangswilson/status/1384941413587107840

https://twitter.com/optimusharu/status/1230988432261951488

Call @Alanis Morissette because I just died from irony. I did a stock photo shoot in 2014 and it ended up here. I used to be an accountant. pic.twitter.com/2spNQuG4MH — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) February 22, 2017

Liu has addressed these awkward photos in the past, even once joking about being the “greatest stock photo model of all time.” Turns out, these were paid gigs he participated in when he was younger. In a tweet, Liu explained that he had “signed away all [his] rights” to the photos in exchange for about $100 and some relief from his credit card debt.

Got paid 120 bucks and signed away all my rights to them because I was in credit card debt. Now they are everywhere. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) August 16, 2021

That stock photo shoot always finds a way to come back and haunt me LOL — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) September 25, 2018

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is an origin story for the titular Marvel superhero. Liu plays Shang-Chi, who tries to lead an ordinary life in the United States until his supernatural past comes back to haunt him, forcing him to embark on a whirlwind adventure and confront his estranged father.

Theatrically released in various countries last week, it’s a major cultural moment for Hollywood, where Asians are historically underrepresented. For many Asian Americans, it’s a huge win for representation in the blockbuster superhero genre. According to revenue tracking site Box Office Mojo, the film raked in $90 million in the U.S. within four days, smashing the box office record for the usually sleepy Labor Day weekend and charting the second-best opening during the pandemic.

With the movie’s skyrocketing popularity comes a resurgence of witty stock image memes.

Who made dis. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/B6GLufDa03 — It Was All a Dream, I Used to Read Wizard Magazine (@UpToTASK) September 7, 2021

“Simu Liu and the Legend of the Ten Memes,” reads a comment on Reddit in reference to one of Liu’s photos.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten-Ring Binder,” wrote another on Twitter.

Meanwhile, one fan photoshopped Shang-Chi’s suit over Liu in a photo where he was leaning over an office table with his photogenic colleagues, bright smiles plastered on all their faces.

He may now be a Marvel star, but his stock photos will probably remain a lasting, well, memery for both Liu and his fans.

