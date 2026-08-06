Marvel Tokon Year 1 DLC Fighters Might Have Just Leaked

The next Marvel Tokon DLC fighters may have just leaked early. Many players believe an official comic book for the game might have revealed the remaining three characters in the Marvel Tokon Year 1 DLC Character & Stage Pass.

Marvel Tokon DLC Characters Potentially Leaked by Official Comic

Screenshot: PlayStation

This latest rumor started after the first issue of the Marvel Tokon First Strike comic was released recently. The special tie-in largely expands the universe and lore of the new Arc System Works multiplayer title. However, the comic raised some eyebrows among fans when it featured three characters who are not currently in the game.

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Given that the Marvel Tokon DLC pass still has three remaining character slots, this immediately sparked theories that the First Strike comic had accidentally revealed the new fighters early. For your convenience, here are the rumored Marvel Tokon DLC fighters who could be coming to the character pass:

Phoenix Cyclops (Confirmed)

(Confirmed) Thor (Rumored)

(Rumored) Nova (Rumored)

(Rumored) Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer (Rumored)

Screenshot: PlayStation

Now, keep in mind that this has not been confirmed by Arc System Works. At the time of writing, this is purely fan speculation. The fact that these three characters appear in the official comic is intriguing, to be sure. However, it’s also a Marvel comic, so it’s not unusual to see the story feature characters who are not in Marvel Tokon.

What Is the Marvel Tokon: First Strike Comic?

Screenshot: PlayStation

The Marvel Tokon: First Strike comic book was released on August 5, 2026. At the time of writing, there is only one issue of the new series available. To read it, players will need to either pick up a physical copy of First Strike at a comic book store or purchase it digitally for $5.99 on sites such as VeVe.

According to its official description, the Marvel Tokon comic is an “anthology” series that expands the game’s universe through side stories:

“Don’t miss out on this exciting anthology showcasing brand-new high-octane adventures from the MARVEL TŌKON Universe that you won’t get anywhere else! From show-stopping brawls to deep abiding mysteries—this one-shot acts as a companion piece to the upcoming 4v4 tag-team fighting game!”

However, this is also why it’s difficult to tell whether the three new characters featured in First Strike will also appear in Marvel Tokon. While the DLC theory is certainly understandable, especially since the pass has exactly three fighters remaining, it is still just speculation.

Only time will tell whether the First Strike comic actually gave us an early preview of the upcoming Marvel Tokon DLC characters. Until Arc System Works officially reveals the remaining Year 1 fighters, Thor, Nova, and Shalla-Bal Silver Surfer should be treated as rumored additions.