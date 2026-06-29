MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Confirms More Characters (Including Deadpool)

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases later this summer and the upcoming 4v4 tag-fighting game just confirmed another exciting team of allies called the Samurai Outriders.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Confirms Blade, GHost Rider, Loki, and Deadpool

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EVO 2026 provided an exciting weekend for fans of fighting games and, in addition to the actual tournament itself, there was plenty of news about current and upcoming games. One of the surprise reveals during the weekend was the fifth team that will be be featured in MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls.

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Although Ghost Rider had already been teased a while ago, fans have been waiting to see what the rest of the team lineup would look like. The mystery is now solved and players can look forward to battling with Ghost Rider, Deadpool, Blade, and Loki as part of the Samurai Outsiders team.

“Ghost Rider (voiced by Giancarlo Sabogal), who had already been revealed, is now joined by Blade (voiced by Imari Williams), Loki (voiced by Jason Spisak), and Deadpool (voiced by Nolan North) to form a new team.

The Samurai Outriders are a group of dark heroes. As you might expect, they don’t start out as a cohesive unit… in fact, they’re quite the opposite.”

Blade specializes in an aggressive combat style, skillfully handling a variety of deadly tools including Muramasa, machine guns, and glaives.

One of his unique abilities, Heartstopper, throws a stake that pins the opponent in place and allows Blade to close the distance at incredible speed. When it hits, Muramasa glows red, enhancing the performance of his sword-based skills.

Loki excels at trickery, with many skills incorporating feints and counters using illusions. He also uses projectiles based on ice and magic, combined with clever use of erratic movements to constantly confuse opponents.

Loki can dish out frustrating and deceptive attacks—but if his tricks are exposed, he may be punished heavily. Loki is a uniquely unpredictable character who takes advantage of his opponent’s bad habits.

Deadpool’s combat style reflects his reckless nature, enabled by his powerful healing factor. He uses guns, grenades, and swords, along with high-risk techniques that involve taking damage himself.

In this title, Deadpool has obtained a game strategy guide from beyond the fourth wall, granting him access to a variety of unique attacks from fighting games of legend. Filled with a love for hype and excitement, he enters the arena with an outrageous arsenal of crowd-pleasing moves.

The game will be holding a global Open Beta on PS5 and PC from July 24-26. In this beta, Blade will be available as a playable character. More details about the upcoming beta opportunity will be revealed soon.

The fighting-game scene is a crowded marketplace already, so it will be very interesting to see if the Marvel IP and unique tag-teaming experience helps this game break through and gain an audience at launch.

Be sure to check back soon for more MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls news and updates as the game’s release date approaches.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases August 6, 2026 for PC (Via Steam and Epic Games Store) and PS5.