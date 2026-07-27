Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Leak Reveals Another Playable Character

The official release date for MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is still a little more than a week away, but a new leak seems to have confirmed another surprise fighter who will be entering the ring in the superhero brawler.

MArvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Leak Reveals The Champion of the Universe Gameplay

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases on August 6, but a ton of players just had the chance to check out the game early during a special Open Beta weekend. As hype continues to build for the upcoming fighting game, fans have begun speculating about which iconic Marvel Comics characters might be added to the game after launch.

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The title already features a roster of heavy hitters and the game’s first post-launch DLC character was revealed to be Phoenix Cyclops last week at San Diego Comic-Con. The rest of the add-on characters for the game’s first year are still a mystery, but a new leak may have just revealed another surprise fighter.

The leak, which popped up on Reddit, reveals what appears to be an announcement video for The Champion of the Universe. The Champion is going to be game’s final boss and the video seems to suggest that he’ll also be playable after players unlock him.

The leak doesn’t include any specific information about whether the character will be an unlockable character at launch or if they will arrive in a future DLC drop. Gamers who want to check out the leaked footage can find it here, but note that it may be removed in the near future.

For those who aren’t familiar with the upcoming game, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls is a highly-stylized 4v4 tag team fighter set in the Marvel universe. Some of the game’s key features include:

Choose from an expanding roster of 20 iconic Marvel characters at launch, each rendered in a bold new anime-inspired art style and members of their own unique teams of equally impressive heroes and villains.

Experiment with team compositions to discover new combos, synergies, and strategies. Blast your way through dynamic stages based on iconic Marvel Universe locales, some featuring interactive stage transitions.

Fighting is both immersive and intuitive, with a range of unique move sets, combos, and strategies to master. Adjustable controls, both traditional and quick inputs, plus easy chain combos make diving right in a breeze.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates as the MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls release date approaches.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases on August 6 for PC and PS5.