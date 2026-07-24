MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Reveals First DLC Character at San Diego Comic-Con

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls is still a few weeks away from launch, but the game is using the hype around San Diego Comic-Con to drop some new details about what content will be arriving during the fighting game’s first year.

Phoenix Cyclops Confirmed AS First MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls DLC Character

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Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases on August 6, but the game’s Open Beta kicks off today. As players dive into the upcoming Marvel fighting game to help test it out, they can also now get an early look at the first DLC character who will be arriving after launch.

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Phoenix Cyclops (voiced by Ray Chase), will be the first additional character joining MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls as part of Year 1 content. Phoenix Cyclops arrives in fall 2026.

As the name suggests, this version of Cyclops is empowered by the legendary Phoenix Force.

“In addition to powerful Optic Blasts and exceptional hand-to-hand combat abilities that define the character, this Cyclops also possesses the Phoenix Force, so expect Scott Summers to bring the heat!”

The team didn’t share Phoenix Cyclops’ exact moveset and abilities, but there should be a deeper dive into that gameplay sometime in the near future.

“Inspired by his Phoenix Five incarnation from Avengers vs. X-Men, this iconic X-Men leader harnesses the overwhelming power of the Phoenix Force, bringing a fiery new look and devastating abilities to the battlefield.”

Insomniac Games Collaboration Costumes

In addition to the Phoenix Cyclops reveal, the team also shared that there will be Insomniac-inspired skins coming to the game. The Wolverine Battle Reborn Suit will be available starting September 1st, and all players will be able to download it at no additional cost.

The Ultimate Edition also includes a costume inspired by the Advanced Suit 2.0 featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Previous Arc Systems Works games didn’t include many alternate costumes, but the team has changed its strategy and approach to cosmetics now that it is working with the Marvel IP.

“We’ve placed a much greater emphasis on costume development as one of the ways players can enjoy their favorite characters in new ways. We have plans to continue adding a variety of costumes in the future, so please look forward to what’s ahead.”

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls as its release date approaches.

Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls releases on August 6 for PC and PS5.