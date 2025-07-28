MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls Will Make an Appearance at EVO

PlayStation blew the doors off of their most recent State of Play with the announcement of MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. The reveal sent a massive wave of anticipation throughout the gaming community, and for good reason. Arc System Works does nothing but put out quality in the Fighting game genre.

And there’s no better place to show off your game than Evo.

MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls gets its first playable look soon

At Evo 2025, MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls will be available for attendees to get their first look.

In a PlayStation Blog post about the announcement, PlayStation XDEV Senior Producer, Reed Baird, said:

“Attendees will be able to duke it out with their friends and construct their very own 4-character team from a roster of 6 playable Marvel legends, including Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Star Lord, Ms. Marvel, and of course, Doctor Doom. All players who step into the ring will also walk away with an amazing collectible pin based on our fighting souls – you won’t want to miss it!“.

Arc System Works is shaking up the standard tag fighter format. This time around, there are 4v4 fights, as opposed to the 3v3 or 2v2 we’ve grown accustomed to, which should make for some interesting combinations. Out of the six listed here, my team would likely be Cap, Iron Man, Storm, and Doom.

There’s even more information coming at evo too

Reed Baird goes on to reveal that “we are thrilled to be hosting a Developer Combat Panel with key members of the Arc System Works and Marvel Games Development teams, taking place on Friday, August 1st at 8 pm PT on the Evo Showcase Stage. We will be shedding new light on the core gameplay mechanics, so we really hope to see you there!”

He also passed a message from the Director of Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls, in which it was said that “The game is still under development”, which is to be expected given when we found out about it. But it is encouraging to see a quick look at it. Evo 2025 is almost here, and you can check out the live stream at youtube.com/@evoevents.