Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Year One Roster Revealed – All New Characters

PlayStation has revealed the full Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Year One DLC roster, confirming four additional characters coming to the fighting game. From Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor to Venom, here are all the new fighters and their planned release dates.

All Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Year One DLC Characters

Screenshot: PlayStation

PlayStation has revealed four new Marvel Tokon characters coming to the game as apart of the Year One roster. A new trailer introduces Thor (Jane Foster), the second DLC character included in the Year 1 Character & Stage Pass. However, the announcement also reveals the remaining characters, giving players a look at the complete first-year lineup.

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Alongside the previously announced Phoenix Cyclops, the pass will add Jane Foster’s Thor, Venom, and Jubilee. That means there are two more X-Men characters on the way, along with one of Marvel’s most recognizable symbiotes.

Here are all four characters coming to Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls through its Year One pass:

Phoenix Cyclops

Thor (Jane Foster)

Venom

Jubilee

Screenshot: PlayStation

Phoenix Cyclops kicks off the Year One DLC releases on November 2, 2026. PlayStation has confirmed that his fighting style combines a range of Optic Blast attacks with the power of the Phoenix Force. His Classic and Legacy DLC costumes will also become available that day.

The remaining characters have seasonal release windows, with Jane Foster arriving this winter, followed by Venom in spring and Jubilee in summer.

DLC Character Release Date or Window Phoenix Cyclops November 2, 2026 Thor (Jane Foster) Winter 2027 Venom Spring 2027 Jubilee Summer 2027

Exact release dates for Thor, Venom, and Jubilee have not yet been announced.

Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor Joins Marvel Tokon This Winter

Screenshot: PlayStation

The latest reveal puts Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor in the spotlight. Wielding the legendary Mjolnir, she brings the God of Thunder’s electrifying power to the battlefield as the second Year One DLC fighter.

The announcement also credits Keiichi Okabe of MONACA with composing and arranging the music featured in the reveal. Between the hammer-wielding hero and the new music, there’s plenty for fans to check out in the Thor reveal trailer.

What Is Included in the Marvel Tokon Year One Pass?

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The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Year 1 Character & Stage Pass includes four additional playable characters, one additional stage, and a set of battle result poses for the game’s 20 base roster characters.

The poses are accessible upon purchasing the pass, while the characters and stage become available as they release. A copy of the base game is required to use the DLC. Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is available now on PS5 and PC.