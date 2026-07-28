Marvel Tokon Release Date and Global Launch Times – Pre Order Bonus Explained

The Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls launch is almost here. Here is everything you need to know about the Marvel Tokon release date, when the game goes live in every region, and which pre-order bonus items you receive for purchasing it early.

Screenshot: PlayStation

The Marvel Tokon release date is Thursday, August 6, 2026. Although the Marvel multiplayer game recently had an open beta that players could access for free, the full game officially launches next week on PS5 and Windows PC via Steam.

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However, unlike most PlayStation titles, Marvel Tokon launches at 8:00 AM PDT / 11:00 AM EDT instead of the usual midnight rollout. Sorry, West Coast players – you won’t be able to play it early on August 5. That said, figuring out when the Arc System Works fighter launches in every region can be confusing.

For your convenience, we have created an easy-to-read table below showing when Marvel Tokon releases in every major region:

Marvel Tokon Release Times by Region

Region Date Release Time US West Coast (PDT) August 6 8:00 AM US Mountain (MDT) August 6 9:00 AM US Central (CDT) August 6 10:00 AM US East Coast (EDT) August 6 11:00 AM Mexico City (CST) August 6 9:00 AM Brazil (BRT) August 6 12:00 PM UK (BST) August 6 4:00 PM Europe (CEST) August 6 5:00 PM South Africa (SAST) August 6 5:00 PM Turkey (TRT) August 6 6:00 PM Saudi Arabia (AST) August 6 6:00 PM UAE (GST) August 6 7:00 PM India (IST) August 6 8:30 PM Singapore (SGT) August 6 11:00 PM China (CST) August 6 11:00 PM Hong Kong (HKT) August 6 11:00 PM Japan (JST) August 7 12:00 AM South Korea (KST) August 7 12:00 AM Australia West (AWST) August 6 11:00 PM Australia Central (ACST) August 7 12:30 AM Australia East (AEST) August 7 1:00 AM New Zealand (NZST) August 7 3:00 AM

Note: Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls launches simultaneously worldwide at 8:00 AM PDT on August 6, 2026. Japan, South Korea, eastern Australia, and New Zealand technically receive the game on August 7 because of the simultaneous global release.

Marvel Tokon Pre Order Bonus Items

Screenshot: PlayStation

Marvel Tokon has a total of three pre-order bonus items that players can obtain by purchasing any version of the game. So even if you only buy the Standard Edition for $59.99, you will still receive these cosmetic rewards. Players just have to preorder the game before it launches on August 6.

Here are the Marvel Tokon pre order bonus items:

Infinity Gauntlet (Lobby Equipment)

(Lobby Equipment) Baby Groot (Lobby Pet)

(Lobby Pet) Cosmic Surfboard (Lobby Ride)

Screenshot: PlayStation

However, Marvel Tokon has multiple editions releasing at launch, and they also include additional bonus items on top of these. To make everything easier to track, we’ve created a list below that breaks down every edition and the content that comes with it.

All Marvel Tokon Editions, Prices and Bonuses

There are three versions of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls available to preorder. Here is what each edition costs and everything included.

Standard Edition – $59.99

Screenshot: PlayStation

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls base game

Pre-Order Bonus Items

Digital Deluxe Edition – $84.99

Screenshot: PlayStation

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls base game

Year 1 Characters and Stage Pass Four post-launch characters One post-launch stage Result-screen character poses

Howard the Duck Lobby Avatar

Cosmo Lobby Pet

Ultimate Edition – $99.99

Screenshot: PlayStation

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls base game

Year 1 Characters and Stage Pass Four post-launch characters One post-launch stage Result-screen character poses

Howard the Duck Lobby Avatar

Cosmo Lobby Pet

Animated Chromatic color unlock for all 20 launch characters

Five exclusive character costumes: Spider-Man Advanced Suit 2.0 Storm Punk Rock Costume Iron Man Classic Costume Captain America Classic Costume Doctor Doom Supreme Ruler Costume



Which Marvel Tokon Edition Should You Buy?

For most players, the Standard Edition will be the cheapest way to experience Marvel Tokon, and it still includes all three pre-order bonus items if purchased before launch. However, players planning to stick with the fighter long-term may prefer the Digital Deluxe Edition, as its Year 1 pass includes four additional characters and a new stage.

The Ultimate Edition is primarily aimed at fans who want every available cosmetic at launch. Regardless of which version you choose, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls officially unlocks worldwide on August 6 (or August 7 in select region), so players across PS5 and PC can begin fighting at the same time.