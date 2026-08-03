Marvel Tokon Roster: All 20 Launch Characters Confirmed

The full Marvel Tokon roster has been confirmed ahead of the fighting game’s August 6 release on PS5 and PC. From Spider-Man and Wolverine to Deadpool and Doctor Doom, here are all 20 playable Marvel Tokon characters available at launch, along with the first DLC fighter and rumored roster leaks.

Marvel Tokon Roster Includes 20 Characters At Launch

Screenshot: PlayStation

After a year of anticipation, Marvel Tokon is finally set to release on Thursday, August 6. To prepare players, Arc System Works has revealed the full Marvel Tokon roster that will be available at launch. The new Marvel fighting game will feature a total of 20 playable heroes and villains for users to dive into.

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The Marvel Tokon roster consists of a healthy mix of characters from various Marvel properties, including X-Men, the Avengers, Spider-Man, and Deadpool. The 20 fighters are divided into five factions, with each team featuring four playable characters.

For your convenience, here is the full Marvel Tokon roster available at launch.

Full Marvel Tokon Roster List

Screenshot: PlayStation

All Marvel Tokon Characters and Factions

Here is every Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls character that will be available on August 6 and organized by their faction:

Unbreakable X-Men

Screenshot: PlayStation

Storm

Magik

Wolverine

Danger

Amazing Guardians

Screenshot: PlayStation

Spider-Man

Ms. Marvel

Star-Lord

Peni Parker

Fighting Avengers

Screenshot: PlayStation

Captain America

Iron Man

Black Panther

Hulk

Knights of Doom

Screenshot: PlayStation

Doctor Doom

Magneto

Green Goblin

Carnage

Samurai Outriders

Screenshot: PlayStation

Ghost Rider

Blade

Deadpool

Loki

Marvel Tokon DLC Characters and Roster Leaks

Screenshot: PlayStation

The first Marvel Tokon DLC character is currently scheduled to arrive in fall 2026. Arc System Works has confirmed that four new fighters will be added to the game throughout its first year of post-launch content.

The first Marvel Tokon DLC character will be Phoenix Cyclops, who is expected to arrive sometime between September and November 2026. The remaining three Year 1 fighters have not yet been revealed.

There has also been a leak claiming that The Champion will eventually become a playable character. However, this has not been officially confirmed, and it’s currently unclear whether he would be included as part of the upcoming Year 1 DLC.

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With 20 launch characters and four additional fighters already planned, the Marvel Tokon roster will eventually expand to at least 24 playable characters. We will update this guide as soon as the remaining DLC fighters, release dates, and any additional roster additions are officially revealed.