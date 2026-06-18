Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets a Surprise Update To Celebrate Brand New Day

Three years after its original launch, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is getting a new update to give players a free gift to celebrate the upcoming launch of the MCU’s next chapter in Peter Parker’s story.

Insomniac Adds New Spider-Man Suit Inspired By Brand New Day

The MCU’s next big blockbuster is scheduled to arrive in theaters later this summer on July 31. To help celebrate the release of Spider-Man Brand New Day, Insomniac has plans to add yet another suit to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

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Spider-Man 2 players will be able to claim the Brand New Day Suit for free beginning on July 28, 2026, just a few days before the movie arrives in theaters. This is the latest MCU suit to make its way to the Insomniac game and joins the No Way Home’s Hybrid Suit, Homecoming’s Homemade Suit, and Avengers: Infinity War’s Iron Spider Suit in Spidey’s in-game closet.

For those who aren’t familiar with the current state of the MCU, the upcoming Spider-Man film will allow viewers to catch up with Peter Parker for the first time since the events of No Way Home. Peter’s friends and allies don’t remember him and he is mostly isolated heading into this story. He is wearing a classic comics inspired suit with bright red and blue colors, which is the inspiration for the new DLC costume.

Gamers who haven’t checked out the three Spider-Man games from Insomniac should definitely consider giving them a try. Each numbered installment and the Miles Morales standalone were all highly rated by critics and are fan-favorites when it comes to third-person narrative action games.

This update is purely cosmetic and there are no new missions or storylines for players. Gamers who are eager for a new Insomniac superhero adventure are going to have to wait a few more months for Wolverine.

The upcoming Insomniac game revealed a brutal Wolverine gameplay demo during Sony’s June State of Play and the game is scheduled to release on September 15. Although Wolverine is the main character, the trailer also revealed some cameos from other famous mutants and it seems like the game will feature a larger cast full of familiar faces for comic book fans to spot. Pre-orders for the game are available now.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates and news on Insomniac Games and Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PlayStation 5 and PC.