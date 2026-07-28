Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Gets Surprise Update With New Cosmetics and Performance Enhancements

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just got a surprise patch nearly three years after its original launch and players can jump in and check out the new additions today.

Spider-Man 2 Gets Brand New Day and Marvel Tokon INspired Suits

It's a Brand New Day for Marvel's Spider-Man 2! 🕷️



Get TWO NEW SUITS for Peter Parker in today's update, including the Fresh Start and the Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls suits.



v1.005.000 also adds support for Enhanced PSSR on PS5 Pro and Power Saver mode! #SpiderMan2PS5 pic.twitter.com/ln63ra7DeW — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) July 28, 2026

A few years have gone by since Insomniac Games dropped Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but the title is still getting the occasion exciting update. This week, players are getting a patch that adds both some enhanced PS5 Pro support and new costumes.

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Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 players are getting gifted two different tie-in costumes this time around. First off, the Fresh Start suit is a clear reference to Spider-Man: Brand New Day and is releasing just in time to coincide with the movie’s theatrical release.

Additionally, there is also a new suit inspired by Spidey’s look from Marvel Tōkon: Fighting Souls. The upcoming fighting game launches on August 6, so the new costume arrives a bit ahead of the official start date of the new Marvel brawler.

The two new suits join a giant wardrobe of more than 65 suits available in the base game, plus others that have been added in upgrade packs and other DLC or patches over the years.

In addition to the two new suits, 1.005.000 also adds support for Enhanced PSSR on PS5 Pro and Power Saver mode. Although the enhancements won’t be relevant for all gamers, players who own a PS5 Pro will likely notice the Enhanced PSSR upgrade.

For those who haven’t played through Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 yet, the 2023 game offers players the chance to:

Traverse an expanded Marvel’s New York – Explore a larger Marvel’s New York than ever before, featuring two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens – as well as locations like Coney Island, and more.

– Explore a larger Marvel’s New York than ever before, featuring two new boroughs – Brooklyn and Queens – as well as locations like Coney Island, and more. Experience two playable Spider-Men – Wield Peter’s new symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric venom powers, and discover upgradeable, high-tech equipment that enhances the combat experience for extensive gameplay depth and variety.

– Wield Peter’s new symbiote abilities and Miles’ explosive bio-electric venom powers, and discover upgradeable, high-tech equipment that enhances the combat experience for extensive gameplay depth and variety. Battle iconic Marvel Super Villains – Fight against a variety of new and iconic villains, including an original take on the monstrous Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and many more.

Insomniac fans who are looking forward to the next superhero adventure will need to wait a bit longer for Marvel’s Wolverine to arrive on PS5 this September. The upcoming bloody superhero game launches on September 15.

At this point, there has been no confirmation about if or when Insomniac will return to the Spider-Man universe with a new installment or another stand-alone spin-off.

Be sure to check back soon for more Spider-Man and Insomniac news and updates.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is available now on PS5 and PC.