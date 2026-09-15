Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Glowing Player Reviews Despite Mixed Critic Scores

Despite mixed critical reactions, Marvel’s Wolverine appears to be a major hit with PS5 players. On the PlayStation store, the new Insomniac Games title is not only the best selling game on the platform, but it’s currently got glowingly positive reviews from players.

Marvel’s Wolverine Gets Positive Review From PS5 Players

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

When Marvel’s Wolverine reviews came out last week, it scored an overall 77 rating on Metacritic with 117 outlets. While not a terrible score by any means, many fans were “disappointed” in the reviews, given that it’s a first-party PlayStation title, and was made by the beloved Insomniac Games.

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However, Marvel’s Wolverine has , and PlayStation players are seemingly disagreeing with many critics. On the PlayStation store, Marvel’s Wolverine currently has a a 4.83 out of 5 rating with thousands of reviews. Interestingly, over 92% of the reviews on PlayStation store are from users who gave Marvel’s Wolverine 5 stars.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

This is particularly noteworthy because only customers who bought the PS5 exclusive are able to actually rate it. Similarly, a lot of the reactions on sites like Reddit and X also seem to be pretty positive. Some users are comparing the game to an “arcade brawler” and seem to be having fun. All this to say, it appears that Marvel’s Wolverine so far is resonating with players more than critics.

Insomniac Games Responds to Marvel’s Wolverine critical reviews

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Despite the mixed critical reception, Insomniac Games has confirmed that they will be responding to player feedback and updating the game. While the Sony publisher didn’t specify what changes are coming, director James Stevenson released a statement on X assuring fans that they are being listened to.

“We have been 100% listening over the last few days and the team has been cooking hard today in response to some of the feedback – in case you were wondering what that smell out of our kitchen was.”

Some of the biggest complaints so far have been the scent trails that guide Logan in certain sections of the game. Others have complained that combat can feel a bit too repetitive. So it will be interesting to see what future changes are eventually made to Marvel’s Wolverine in a potential patch.

Screenshot: X @JamesStevenson

Regardless, it does seem like a lot of PlayStation players are digging Marvel’s Wolverine. Although it should be pointed out that we can’t actually read the full user reviews. And while the Insomniac Games title is currently the #1 seller on PlayStation Store and Amazon for PS5 titles, only time will tell how well the game actually sells.