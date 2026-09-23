Marvel’s Wolverine Director Defends Logan and Sabretooth’s “Emotional” Relationship

In a new interview, the Marvel’s Wolverine narrative director explained why Logan and Sabretooth’s relationship needed to be more “emotional” in the PS5 title. According to the Insomniac Games writer, they didn’t want to make Wolverine a typical alpha male archetype.

Marvels’ Wolverine Wanted to avoid alpha male archetypes

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

When Marvel’s Wolverine launched in September, developer comments about Logan and Sabretooth’s relationship sparked controversy after some players took them to mean the two characters had romantic feelings for each other. Insomniac Games later clarified that their relationship was meant to be platonic.

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However, Marvel’s Wolverine narrative director Walt Williams has further opened up more about Insomniac’s take on Sabretooth on the Low Power Mode with Helen and Gene podcast. During the extended interview, Williams explained why Sabretooth and Wolverine’s rivalry needed to be more emotional in the PS5 exclusive title.

“Anger and rage is a response to something,” Williams said in the podcast interview. “It’s usually a response to some feeling of loss or a perceived feeling of loss. It is an attempt to fill something that is missing in you, whether it’s momentary, whether it’s rational or irrational.”

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Williams said the team didn’t want Logan and Sabretooth to be enemies simply because that’s how players know them in the comics. “Simply trying to present the traditional Logan-Sabretooth relationship as antagonistic simply because it is, simply as an alpha male kind of a thing — as archetypal as that is for the characters, it did not fit what we were trying to reveal about Logan, about the depth of his feelings.”

Marvel’s Wolverine Director Explains Sabretooth’s “Yearning” for Logan

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Williams also expanded on what he meant about the two characters “yearning” for each other, which became a major part of the discussion around Logan and Sabretooth’s relationship in September. According to the Marvel’s Wolverine narrative director, Sabretooth needed the same emotional depth as Logan because the two characters mirror each other.

“Sabretooth is a dark mirror of Logan,” Williams explained. “If we’re telling a story where we’re trying to make people truly understand how much this character feels and become empathic towards his entire emotional journey, that means Sabretooth also has to feel just as deeply as Logan. He also has to have the same feelings of yearning and tenderness and loss.”

The difference, Williams said, is how they react to those feelings. Logan gets scared and pulls away, while Sabretooth lashes out when he feels hurt. That gives their conflict more behind it than a rivalry between two characters who simply want to fight.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Insomniac Games has since clarified that Logan and Sabretooth’s relationship in Marvel’s Wolverine is platonic. Finally, it should be pointed out, the Low Power Mode podcast interview was done before Marvel’s Wolverine released. However, the extended interview does shed a little more light on Insomniac Game’s viral “yearning” quote which largely kicked off the romance controversy back in September.