Insomniac Games Responds to Marvel’s Wolverine Sabretooth “Romance” Controversy

Insomniac Games director James Stevenson has responded to the controversy surrounding Sabretooth and Wolverine’s relationship in Marvel’s Wolverine. According to Stevenson, fans misinterpreted the studio’s original comments, and the two characters will not have a romantic relationship in the upcoming PS5 game.

Insomniac Games Clarifies That Wolverine and Sabretooth Are Not Romantic

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Wolverine recently faced backlash online after some players believed the game’s narrative director had confirmed that Logan and Sabretooth’s relationship would be romantic. However, Insomniac Games has now responded to the controversy and clarified that Wolverine and Sabretooth are not romantically involved in the game.

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Insomniac Games director James Stevenson recently took to X to address the backlash. Responding to a YouTuber criticizing the rumored “romance,” Stevenson replied, “No. They don’t,” confirming that their relationship is not romantic. The Insomniac Games developer then responded to another user and wrote, “It’s a brother / best friend thing. There ya go.”

Screenshot: X @JamesStevenson

Despite Stevenson’s clarification, some users were still critical of Marvel’s Wolverine narrative director Walt Williams’ use of the word “yearning” when describing the characters’ relationship in the new story. Stevenson then further explained: “Lots of lonely people wish they had a best friend to fight by their side. I dunno what to tell you besides play the game and you’ll understand.”

Marvel’s Wolverine Romance Controversy Explained

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

The Marvel’s Wolverine controversy began after the game’s narrative director, Walt Williams, provided comments for The Washington Post’s review of the PS5 exclusive. In the article, Williams described Logan as “yearning” for Sabretooth and characterized their connection as a “love-hate” relationship:

“Logan feels that yearning and he gets scared and pulls away. Sabretooth feels that yearning and it makes him hurt and want to lash out to exert that hurt outward. Hate and love are so hand in hand. You hurt me so I’m going to hurt you, and we’re still going to be linked because now the pain is shared.”

Some players interpreted the quote as confirmation that Logan and Sabretooth would have a romantic relationship in Marvel’s Wolverine. However, according to Insomniac Games director James Stevenson, that is not the case. The developer clarified that Williams’ comments were being misinterpreted and that the characters’ connection is more like that of brothers or best friends.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Stevenson also confirmed that not every storyline from the comics exists within Insomniac Games’ universe. As an example, he explained that this version of Sabretooth did not assault and murder Logan’s partner.

Marvel’s Wolverine on September 15, 2026. Only time will tell whether this latest controversy will have an impact on its release. However according to Insomniac Game’s the whole thing is a big misunderstanding.