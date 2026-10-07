Marvel’s Wolverine Update Adds New Feature to Address Frequent Player Complaint

Marvel’s Wolverine has already made a handful of updates and tweaks to address some of the complaints around hand-holding in the Insomniac Games title since launch, but the newest update adds a new feature that allows players to toggle off some of the game’s guiding systems.

MArvel’s Wolverine Adds Toggle to Control the Hints System

Screenshot: PlayStation

Marvel’s Wolverine is a much more linear experience than Insomniac’s Spider-Man games, but there is still some room for players to explore certain areas and look around for collectibles and secrets. That said, the built-in hint system in the game provides a very clear path for players to follow that doesn’t leave a lot of room for mystery.

Videos by VICE

The hint system has been a frequent point of conversation in the gaming community since Marvel’s Wolverine launched and Insomniac Games has been acting quickly to try and tweak it with post-launch updates. The scent trails got the most attention and drove most of the conversations on social media about the game, but there are also other hints like audio cues and the Nightmare Roots that lead to special challenges.

Update 1.002.001 attempts to put a lot more control of those systems into the hands of players with a new hint toggle.

The latest update for Marvel’s Wolverine (1.002.001) adds a new toggle for story-related Scent trails. Alongside previous updates, players now have more control over the visibility of Scents, Audio Cues, and Nightmare Roots based on community feedback.

This update also addresses community-reported bugs and crashes to improve overall game stability.

Adds the option to toggle story-related Scent trails using the Hint button (default on ‘R3’)

Addresses additional community-reported issues related to crashes and bugs

Marvel’s Wolverine launched less than a month ago on September 15, so this puts the new feature into place before many gamers will have played the title this holiday season. It will be very interesting to see how the community responds to this new feature and if it is enough to bring some lapsed players back to the game to finish the 15 hour story-driven campaign.

At this point in time, there are no announced plans for DLC content that would add more story or additional challenges to the title.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Marvel’s Wolverine news and updates.

Marvel’s Wolverine is available now exclusively on PS5.