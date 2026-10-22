Marvel’s Wolverine Tops US Sales Despite Launch Controversies

Marvel’s Wolverine was the best-selling video game in the US for September 2026, despite facing multiple controversies around launch. According to sales tracking company Circana, Insomniac Games’ PS5 exclusive beat out new releases from EA, Capcom, and Nintendo to take the top spot.

Marvel’s Wolverine Was September’s Best-Selling Game in the US

Screenshot: PlayStation

While Marvel’s Wolverine has sparked plenty of debate online, that hasn’t stopped Logan from having a strong debut. Circana’s September rankings put the PlayStation exclusive ahead of NBA 2K27 and EA Sports FC 27, which finished second and third, respectively.

Videos by VICE

Nintendo’s Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave landed in fourth place, while The Blood of Dawnwalker rounded out the top five. For your convenience, here are the top 10 best-selling games in the US for September 2026:

Rank Game 1 Marvel’s Wolverine 2 NBA 2K27 3 EA Sports FC 27 4 Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave 5 The Blood of Dawnwalker 6 WARDOGS 7 Onimusha: Way of the Sword 8 Halloween: The Game 9 Ace Combat 8 10 Madden NFL 27

Note: The rankings measure physical and full-game digital dollar sales, rather than the number of copies sold. Mobile games and digital add-on content are excluded.

Interestingly, Marvel’s Wolverine also delivered the biggest launch-month dollar sales for a Sony-published game since Helldivers 2 in February 2024. The superhero title entered the US year-to-date chart at number 11, giving it a strong starting position after its first month.

Marvel’s Wolverine Sells Strongly Despite Online Backlash

Screenshot: BlueSky Mat Piscatella

Of course, the road to that number-one debut wasn’t exactly quiet. If you followed the conversation around Marvel’s Wolverine at launch, you probably saw more than a few heated discussions.

Players mocked its as “fart gas,” prompting Insomniac to reduce their opacity in an update. Separately, Insomniac clarified that Logan and Sabretooth’s relationship wasn’t romantic after comments about their bond were misinterpreted online.

However, online backlash doesn’t necessarily tell us how everyone feels about a game. Its early PlayStation Store player ratings were overwhelmingly positive: 4.83/5 at launch, with over 92% awarding five stars.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Those launch ratings don’t represent every buyer, and strong sales alone can’t tell us whether someone enjoyed their purchase. Still, taken together, the early player response and September sales chart suggest the negative conversation wasn’t the whole story.