This Cult-Fave Italian Toothpaste Tastes Like a Fancy Cocktail

Don’t tell my dentist, but I hate brushing my teeth. I brush twice a day because oral hygiene is important, but I consider it a chore. Although I finally found a toothbrush that makes the experience more tolerable, typical drugstore toothpaste still irritates my mouth. Maybe I’m just a baby, but that strong mint flavor makes my eyes water. I try to avoid unsolicited, uncontrollable crying, so finding a toothpaste that offered a milder flavor became a crucial step in fixing my brushing routine.

I wasn’t planning on shopping for fancy toothpaste when I became fed up with tearing up mid-brush, but it was game over for Crest as soon as I laid my eyes on a tube of the cult-fave Italian toothpaste Marvis. It wasn’t just the charming aesthetics that caught my eye, but the incredible lineup of flavors. Being a proud Italian-American, I had to support my roots by at least trying some out. If you’re a religious Crest toothpaste user like I was, here’s a bit of background about the brand.

Marvis was originally founded in 1958 by Earl Franco Cella di Rivara, but became a hit in the 70s for its toothpaste’s ability to refresh smokers’ breath with its OG intense mint flavor. The fad died down a bit until the brand was bought by Ludovico Martelli SRL in 1997, which soon introduced a line of cult-fave flavors including Jasmin Mint, Cinnamon Mint, and Ginger Mint. All the toothpaste is free of fluoride, gluten, paraben, and animal products, which makes it a great natural (and vegan) toothpaste option.

Our editorial director has long sung the praises of the Rambas flavor, a refreshing mango-peach-pineapple experience that makes your mouth feel clean without that minty chemical blast that can sometimes be too much. Thanks to its unique flavors and gentle formula, its popularity is now on the rise again. Here’s my honest review, after testing it out (and becoming a major fan).

First impressions

My first thought when looking at this toothpaste was that the packaging looks incredibly stylish–it’s a very slim, sleek, metallic silver tube that features a regal-looking logo. I’m a sucker for aesthetics, so there was no doubt this was getting thrown into my Amazon cart. Plus, its appearance alone would spruce up my drab bathroom.

The Classic Strong Mint Flavor had stellar reviews on Amazon, so it’s clear this stuff is something special, but as previously noted, I’m not into an intense mint flavor, so it was the Ginger Mint flavor that piqued my interest. I was particularly intrigued by one reviewer on Amazon saying it has a “wonderful taste with mint that’s not over-powering.” That was just what I needed to hear.

Why I love it

Brushing with Marvis toothpaste has been nothing but a pure delight. The Ginger Mint flavor profile is a mild mint paired with a subtle, extremely pleasant spice of ginger that’s refreshing to wake up to. Marvis describes it as an “atmosphere of tropical forests for a breath-awakening, flavorful, transporting experience,” which I love and agree with. Thanks to the gentle formula, I experienced no sensitivity or burning in my mouth during or after brushing, which is everything I wanted out of this product.

The major differences I noticed compared to typical toothpaste is it doesn’t foam as much and it has a slightly thicker, more paste-like texture—a little goes a long way. I usually start with a small blob on my brush and then add another pea-size amount of toothpaste midway through to make sure everything is squeaky clean. I’ve not noticed any dramatic color difference in my teeth, but I’m not using the whitening formula, so I can’t say for sure whether or not the brand is good for that. Although, I’ve seen TikTok users rave about it:

Overall, Marvis adds a (major) touch of luxury to my daily regimen.

TL;DR

Marvis toothpaste makes my brushing routine not just much more bearable these days, but downright pleasant. When paired with my Philips Sonicare 5100, I feel like my mouth is having a spa day. The combination of ginger mint flavors and massage-like vibrations is a downright treat I now look forward to day and night. Italians, as always, do it right.

Purchase Marvis toothpaste on Amazon.

