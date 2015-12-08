Marwin Hitz Gets Bill for Turf Repair After Sabotaging Pitch Before Penalty Kick

Over the weekend, Augusburg keeper Marwin Hitz took gamesmanship to a new level when he intentionally dug up the turf in front of the penalty spot before FC Koln’s Anthony Modeste was set to take a penalty kick on what appeared to be a weak call. Modeste wound up slipping right at the spot and missed the kick. Augsburg went on to win 1-0 on a goal in the 61st minute. While Hitz will apparently not face punishment from the Bundesliga, he might have to cover the cost of fixing the small patch of grass he destroyed.

Hans Rutten, the head of Koln’s sports venues (KSS) sent Hitz a bill for €122.92 — €22.50 for a meter of grass to replace the spot he tore up with his cleats and €40.25 for labor, plus tax.

“Strictly speaking, it was the wanton destruction of KSS property,” Rütten said. “What Marwin Hitz did had little to do with fair play. It’s not about the money. But a bit of punishment does no harm. If Marwin Hitz pays, then we will donate the amount to the children’s hospital in Cologne.”

Hitz took it all in stride and said he would pay the bill and also make a donation to the children’s hospital.