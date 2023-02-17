Why Is Everyone on TikTok Obsessed With MaryRuth Organic Vitamins?

I’m almost positive my TikTok algorithm is trying to diagnose me with all sorts of disorders, and I’m pretty suspicious that my phone is listening at all times (why else would I be seeing Medieval Times LARPers on strike after my coworker mentioned it in passing?). What I can’t figure out is why it’s desperately trying to tell me I NEED MaryRuth’s vitamins.

The ladies of TikTok are going absolutely feral over this giant jug of (admittedly okay-tasting) vitamins, and there have been some very bold statements floating around my For You page claiming that it can not only regrow hair, but also reverse graying, give you supermodel hair and skin, and provide the energy of a 22-year-old after a nap and a Venti macchiato.

https://www.tiktok.com/@nazyfarnoosh/video/7166388132164668714

The first video I spotted was back in November, with @nazyfarnoosh spitting mad love for this miracle bottle of what sounded like the magic potion to cure all my issues: thinning hair (thanks, pandemic!), low energy, and dull skin. Was this the universe tapping me on the shoulder and bestowing a pyramid scheme, a really good marketing campaign, or a cult? (I’m going to assume it’s a combo of all three). After years of being force-fed wavy cure-alls (think Moon Juice, yoni eggs, and free-bleeding), I’ve learned to be wary of “too much of a good thing,” especially when some of these people were claiming that this raspberry-flavored vitamin goo that you can buy on Amazon could actually cause them to regrow hair in their natural color after going gray. I’ll believe it when I see it, sis.

While I’m obviously in the practice of taking medical advice from a social media app, you (and I) probably shouldn’t. Before starting any supplements, you should check with your doctor for any potential side effects or conflicts with medications. That being said, MaryRuth’s is a pretty low-risk, high-reward product…if it actually does anything that these overly optimistic health-girlies claim.

So what’s in it? It contains at least 100% (and up to 1,000%) of all the vitamins and nutrients found in most multivitamins on the market—including vitamin A, B-vitamins, vitamin C, vitamin D3, riboflavin, niacin, and zinc. In regards to the TikTok claims about its incredible effects on hair, it contains 1,000% of the daily recommended amount for biotin, a B vitamin commonly proported to promote hair growth. Other interesting finds on the label include hesperidin, a bioflavonoid that allegedly aids with circulation; betaine, a beet-derived metabolite that may aid liver function and muscle growth; and methylsulfonylmethane, or MSM, an anti-inflammatory antioxidant compound that aids in joint health, exercise recovery, and immune function. MaryRuth’s also includes chromium, which may assist with weight management and insulin resistance, and inositol, which, studies have shown, can aid people with “mental health and metabolic conditions, such as panic disorder, depression, bipolar disorder, polycystic ovary syndrome, metabolic syndrome and diabetes.” The ostensible benefits to a liquid multivitamin, opposed to capsules or gummies, is that its contents break down and absorb much quicker, improving bioavailability. But that isn’t always the best thing; WebMD warns that “some essential nutrients should be absorbed slowly,” and to “be mindful if you feel lightheaded or dizzy when taking a liquid vitamin.” So as far as the ingredients go, there is evidence to support that this might be a bit of a magic potion, with higher efficacy and a more complex formula than a pile of generic $10 gummy vitamins from the drugstore.

Now, on to how it tastes—after all, you basically have to drink this stuff from a spoon, so flavor is going to be a factor. The flavor varies depending on the formula—for instance, the Nighttime Multimineral variety is “Coconut Dream,” while the liquid vitamin for women over 40 is a lovely-sounding “Vanilla Peach”—but the most popular standard liquid multivitamin from the brand is a classic raspberry flavor. One of my editors has been guzzling the stuff, and describes its flavor as “like liquified fruit snacks” or “raspberry-flavored Dimetapp.” It’s not too sugary, but it’s certainly more palatable than, say, Robitussin. While some people love the taste, others mention it can take a little getting used to, so if you have sensitive taste buds keep that in mind.

Overall, at this point, there isn’t a ton of data to support any hair-color changes or substantial physical improvements, but is it worth a shot, given its contents and reputation? Unlike taking up dry needling or intermittent fasting, the worst case scenario is wasting $30 and still having to dye your gray roots. I don’t know about you, but I’m ordering a bottle right now, and will make sure to report back if I grow scales or the ability to communicate psychically with animals.

Please, pray that I stop aging. Thank you.

MaryRuth’s Organics is available on Amazon.

