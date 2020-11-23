Maryland Crab Soup Recipe

Serves 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 ribs celery, diced

2 small carrots, diced

1 yellow onion, diced

1 tablespoon Old Bay seasoning

4 cups|1 liter homemade crab stock or seafood stock

1 (28-ounce|794-gram) can whole peeled tomatoes, crushed by hand

1 Idaho potato (about 12 ounces|350 grams), peeled and cut into ¼-inch pieces

4 ounces|115 grams green beans, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup|80 grams frozen corn, defrosted, or 1 ear corn, shucked, kernels removed

½ cup|80 grams frozen peas, defrosted

1 pound|450 grams jumbo lump crab meat

kosher salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

DIRECTIONS

Heat the oil and butter in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the celery, carrots, and onion and cook, stirring, until the onion is soft, about 5 minutes. Add the Old Bay and cook 1 minute longer. Add the stock and tomatoes and bring to a boil. Add the potato and bring to a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the potato is almost soft, about 15 minutes. Add the green beans, corn, and peas and cook 5 minutes, then stir in the crab. Cook until the crab is heated through, 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

