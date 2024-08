Legendary sushi chef Masa Takayama was the first Japanese chef to helm a restaurant that was awarded three Michelin stars in the US. Now, he’s going to show you how he cooks at home by using one fish to make three dishes. This zero-waste approach is going to use every part of the fish—even the bones and head—and use a variety of techniques, and not just Japanese ones. You’ll also find out why you shouldn’t buy ponzu sauce from the store.