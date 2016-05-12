Masato Kudo Suffers One of the Scariest Hits You’ll See in Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps forward Masato Kudo took one of the scariest, most gruesome hits you’re probably going to see on a soccer pitch last night against the Chicago Fire. In the 12th minute in Vancouver, Kudo was racing to catch up with a nice ball into the penalty area from Matias Laba. Chicago keeper Matt Lampson raced to scoop up the ball before anything materialized. The two met at the ball at the same time and Kudo took the brunt of the collision.

You can see the collision, and it’s gory aftermath from a different angle here, but it looks like Kudo took the entire force of the hit through Lampson’s shoulder, directly to his face. When he rolled over, blood was pouring out of his mouth—reports were he bit his lip and tongue on the hit—his eyes rolled back, and he was striking the fencing response. Players immediately got him on his side and tried to clear his airway. Medics were quickly called in as well, and Kudo eventually regained consciousness and was standing up after a few minutes. He was described as “alert and aware,” and carted off the field so he could be taken to Vancouver General Hospital.