Masked Gunman Robs Napoli Striker, Asks Him to Score a Goal for Him

Armed robbers, or at least the ones in Southern Italy that care about soccer, are getting more and more bold these days. According to Lorenzo Insigne’s agent, the Napoli striker was robbed at gunpoint over the weekend in Naples. Insigne, his wife, and two friends were stopped at a traffic light when a motorcycle pulled alongside the car and a masked man riding on the back of the bike pointed a gun and demanded their valuables. As terrifying as that probably was, that was not the only demand from the thief.

The player’s agent Antonio Ottaiano said the robber fled with a Rolex watch, jewels and 800 euros (£626) in cash and asked Insigne, 24, to dedicate a goal to him during Monday’s Serie A match against Fiorentina.

Obviously if you are robbing someone at gunpoint from the back of a motorcycle, you’ve already passed brazen and are well on your way to audacious, but the demand for a goal is something else. It’s unclear what Insigne’s response was, but no one was hurt during the ordeal, just shaken up. Insigne went to practice the following day and plans on playing against Fiorentina today. We’ll keep an eye on the boxscore.

