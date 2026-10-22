‘Mass Effect 5’ Trailer Reportedly Leaks Just One Day After BioWare Announces Closure

Mass Effect fans received crushing news yesterday when BioWare announced it was being shut down, meaning the anticipated fifth installment in the franchise will never be released. As if this isn’t disappointing enough, a leaked trailer appeared on Reddit which showcased how gorgeous the game already was, introduced a new protagonist, and showed fans a glimpse of a beloved returning character.

Screenshot: EA

‘Mass Effect’ fans can catch a glimpse of what might have been

In a Reddit post on the Mass Effect sub-reddit, a commenter posted the video, which informs viewers that the following footage uses “pre-production assets” and comes from a small team. It showcases what appears to be a new protagonist, an ex-military man who walks into a crowded space bar and is immediately approached by an unnamed Asari. Next come flashbacks of the new protagonist in combat, as he states that nothing has changed – he kept putting out fires, one after the other, and that was the problem.

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His new line of work, he reveals, is stopping fires before they start, which includes “making choices no one else is willing to make” and going where others might not be willing to go. The two characters appear to have chemistry, as the Asari leans forward to whisper in his ear, warning him that he should be careful, before revealing that she starts the fires. “We know,” states a familiar voice, as Dr. Liara T’Soni lowers her hood, revealing her face to the camera. “That’s why we’re here.”

The scene then devolves into an intergalactic bar fight before the trailer shifts to the title card, which reveals the game would have been officially called Mass Effect: Universe. The trailer also includes clips of the new protagonist in more fight scenes, along with an interaction that appears to be a little more romantic in nature. All in all, the in-engine footage looked stunning, with characters – both human and alien – that appeared realistic and environments that were equally pleasing on the eye.

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Leaked ‘Mass Effect 5’ Trailer Reveals the Game Fans Will Never Get to Play

The Mass Effect franchise first began in 2007, with the first three installments centering around main character Commander Shephard, whose appearance, class, and first name could be customized by the player. The fourth game, Mass Effect: Andromeda, was released in 2017, introduced new characters, including protagonist Scott – or Sara, depending on player choice – Ryder, and a storyline separate from the initial trilogy. Rumors indicated that Shephard might have returned in this fifth game, but the leaked trailer indicates this was not the case.

With BioWare closing and the new game being canceled, a wait that spanned nearly ten years has come to nothing. Fans can still return to the world of Mass Effect with older titles, with the original trilogy and Andromeda available on PC, Xbox, and Playstation. Hopefully there is some comfort in meeting Shephard or Ryder again.