‘Mass Effect’ Director Comments on the Franchise’s Visual Future

The director of the upcoming Mass Effect 5, Michael Gamble, had to address the game’s art style. You know, after, uh… controversy from another recent BioWare entry. Dragon Age: The Veilguard was raked across the coals by many fans of the long-running RPG series due to its differing graphical style. Gamble took to X (formerly Twitter) to set the record straight!

“Lots of people asking me about Mass Effect now that Veilguard reviews are out, and Oct 31 is close. Both are from the studio, but Mass Effect is Mass Effect. How you bring a Sci Fi RPG to life is different than other genres or IPs…and has to have different kinds of love,” Gamble said.

“I’m not sure I agree with the Pixar thing. But Mass Effect is photorealistic and will be as long as I’m running it.” Gamble had to say that, of course, due to people dunking on Veilguard‘s visuals. As adults do, surely.

‘mass effect’ won’t veer from the series’ “mature” tone

Gamble also stated the game would “maintain the mature tone of the original Trilogy. This is all I’m going to say for now.” After the… legacy of Andromeda, I can see why he’d feel the need to defend the game. But, also, it’s so sad the dude has to hold the fanbase close, rock them to sleep, and assure them their pwecious Mass Effect is gonna be okay.

“Awesome. Really not a fan of DA’s new art style and was concerned about what that could mean for the next mass effect. Very reassuring to hear your team is sticking to ME’s roots,” someone commented under Gamble’s post. The more I learn about game developers and their “fans,” the more I commiserate with how hard it is to make games. It’s not enough to struggle through a grueling, thankless project. Then, you coddle fair-weather fans who are only there as long as you bend to what they feel they deserve.

Insanity. I hope Mass Effect 5 is as great as it deserves to be! But, man, the realm of video games is the only one where people feel the need to “check” every part of a process they know nothing about.